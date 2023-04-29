If you voted in city elections April 4, congratulations! Most didn’t. Nor were voters pre-warned of clear fault lines, how races fell into three categories: Democrat-Assisted, Republican-Unassisted and Developer-Bought seats.

If you typically vote Democrat or Republican, sorry your candidates all lost, or will soon, due to unprecedented dark money buying seats for developer-funded winners, who claim to be independent/unaffiliated, but trust me, they’re fully sponsored, and not by you the voters.

Case in point, among City Council candidates, yours truly Gordon Klingenschmitt was No. 1 in those developer’s own polls one month before election, with highest name recognition among 11 in a once conservative city. Then the money hit, and three others got launched from obscurity to surprise winners. But what are the odds, absent coordination, that all three had simultaneously received endorsements in the same week from: Mayor John Suthers, Wayne Williams, Norwood Development, The Gazette, HBA, Realtors, after a leaked email from David Jenkins said he expected “council seats to cost between $75,000 and $150,000 each.”

Then a dark-money group, Defend Colorado, paid $100,000 for a mailer supporting all three, quoting Suthers’ endorsement. Guess who won? Leinweber suddenly raised $91,820, Crow-Iverson got $88,155, Risley got $113,842 to finish 1-2-3 for a $6,350 annual salary job, and Jenkins/Norwood consolidated future control of tens of millions in tax-payers’ water rights forever, already owning 80% of developable city land. Congratulations, more power to them. But young homebuyers just got priced out, and taxes reraised, ironically hurting developers and realtors.

That’s not the only fault line to be discovered here. Despite Democrat and Republican county party bylaws forbidding open endorsements of city candidates, because municipal elections are nonpartisan, the Democrat Party decided to actively play in this city election. On March 16 without “endorsing” anyone, the Democrat Party held a private, invitation-only rally to closely coordinate with only three candidates for city council: Kat Gayle, Glenn Carlson and Chineta Davis.

Guess who came in fourth and fifth in the council race after so much unofficial Democrat coordination? Gayle and Carlson. Why didn’t the Republican county party get behind Gordon Klingenschmitt, Jay Inman and Roland Rainey, the three conservative veteran candidates?

Because to her great credit, Republican County Chair Vickie Tonkins cited her allegiance to party bylaws, and could not in good conscience lend party resources, names, emails, fundraising lists, to registered Republican candidates. She stayed out with integrity, while Dems unethically went all in. Klingenschmitt raised and spent only $8,300 and fell from first down to sixth. Rainey and Inman fell to seventh and ninth place.

To recap, three developer-funded candidates rose to 1-2-3, three assisted Democrats rose to 4-5-8, and three unassisted Republicans fell to 6-7-9 in a formerly Republican city. Tenth and 11th were unaffiliated and unfunded.

Only one mayoral candidate was invited to the Democrat “debate” — Yemi Mobolade who pledged support for abortion and strict church/state separation at their event. One conservative mayor-candidate snuck in and took video, but was banned from speaking. Guess who got 29% first place? Yemi solely benefited from Democrat pre-selection, while many conservatives split our votes and lost.

Setting aside the Wayne Williams versus Sallie Clark endorsement contest over who could raise more money from city developers (Norwood for Wayne) or county developers (O’Neill/Johnson/LaPlata for Sallie), do you realize the next four unendorsed conservative mayor candidates evenly split 26% of the vote?

Wayne got 20%, Sallie got 18%, but the next four low-tax conservatives Glenn-Gonzales-Tiegen-Dalby finished 4-5-6-7 combined for 26%. Any one of them could have finished first overall for mayor, if the other three dropped out and endorsed him.

Solution: Do grassroots Republicans want low-tax conservatives in city government ever again? Our Republican party must take the gloves off. Dems have. Either amend the bylaws to allow open endorsements in city races, or here’s a simpler solution for State Party Chair Dave Williams to enact: 5 months before any non-partisan election, authorize Republican county parties to host and publish a straw-poll, then ask the rest to drop out and endorse the winner. Consolidate, so one good David can beat 10 Goliaths. Consolidate!

Gordon Klingenschmitt, Ph.D., is a former state representative.