Rural hospitals and the frontline health care workers who are employed at these facilities are facing significant headwinds at the moment. Rising costs, the lingering effects from the COVID pandemic, and especially, a crippling staffing shortage, are taking their toll. Additional yet avoidable pressures that labor organizations are adding to the system, including a push to force unionization of nurses here in Colorado, threaten to exacerbate these issues further.
While the health care worker shortage is a serious problem nationwide, rural hospitals have faced particular trouble with attracting and retaining nurses and other health care professionals. Issues plaguing the nursing profession in particular, many of which predate the pandemic but have been aggravated by it, threaten to make a big problem worse.
A recent study by Aya Healthcare revealed that just over half of nurses surveyed reported symptoms of burnout, while another 18% indicated that they would quit their positions within the next half-year. Couple that with the fact that the nursing workforce has been aging out for years and there is simply not enough existing capacity in nursing schools to compensate for this turnover and to also fill the growing demand for nurses. As a result, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be a shortage of 1.1 million nurses by the end of this year.
So now, as if the problem were not bad enough, some wish to throw gasoline on the fire by forcing unionization upon nurses. National labor organizations are callously taking advantage of the situation to grow their own numbers and add to their coffers. The big unions once cared about protecting their members, but those days are long past. Now big labor is about taking care of itself, on the backs of those they purport to represent.
For instance, they are well aware that hospitals around the country, especially rural hospitals, are starving for money. Things are now to the point where hospitals are closing, forcing local residents to travel hours to access a quality health care facility. And yet, the unions, rather than trying to work with hospitals to try and find solutions that will save money and improve wages and benefits, too often leverage a hospital’s dire financial situation to their own advantage. By staging strikes and walkouts, which accomplish nothing but cost hospitals more money, they risk the jobs and paychecks of nurses, compromise patient care; all to put feathers in the caps of the union bosses — none of whom take a pay cut during a strike.
Nationwide, there were 14 health care labor strikes in 2021. One of them, at St. Vincent Hospital in Boston for example, lasted more than nine months and cost the hospital over $40 million. That was money that could have gone for nearly anything more productive, like purchasing PPE, improved technology, more and better diagnostic equipment, higher wages, bonuses, and benefits to nurses, and so on.
National unions are also trying to force standardized staffing ratios on hospitals that are unrealistic and unachievable. How can anyone mandate what the staffing ratio should be in an emergency room, for example, where one night could bring in dozens of victims from a major accident, and the next night one or two people with relatively minor injuries? How do you mandate staffing ratios in rural hospitals, which are struggling to meet the demand? Those sorts of decisions need to stay with the individual facilities, which know their unique needs and challenges.
So why are the unions pushing new mandates, which will only make staffing more of a problem? Because unions need numbers. Nationally, union membership has declined steadily since the 1980s and now amounts to a mere 10% of the American workforce. Remember, unions are about sustaining their own organization. They do this on the backs of those they claim to represent, mostly through union dues. In 2018, the California Nurses Association made a staggering $123 million through dues charged to nurses, despite their dwindling numbers. The more nurses they can swallow up into their organization, the more money they make. It’s that simple.
Our nurses deserve better than to be used as pawns and revenue generators for big unions.
And rural hospitals deserve better than to be held hostage by national organizations that would put their own aggrandizement ahead of the welfare of their members, and the lives of patients.
Rod Pelton is state House representative for House District 65, which includes Morgan, Logan, Yuma, Kit Carson, Phillips, Sedgwick, and Cheyenne counties. He sits on Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee.