The suspension of operation and then closing of Union Printers Home has come as a shock to many of us, I am sure. A certain number of us worked at this facility over the years in nursing, dietary, housekeeping, clerical, activities, social services, and other areas.
I am one of them who has cried over what has happened to one of the finest facilities in our area. I am appalled to read that such poor, or lack of good care existed in this nursing home. My heart, like so many others, goes to the residents and their families who now seek an alternate placement. The state of Colorado like in every sate of this Union takes their work of assessing the needs of residents in nursing homes very seriously. I am proud to see that this group of inspectors, or The State, as we call them, found out the deficiencies in so many areas over the past five years. Eventually, the end of an era and the closing of a historical monument came to its closing.
This home had seen glories and many happy times during the times The Union Printers had ownership of the building, which they had called their very own. Those of us who had, early on, undertaken the responsibilities to work there, served with pride this select group of people — The Printers — from all over the country.
Later, when The Home opened its doors to the public, we continued to work hand in hand with other residents from the community who welcomed the opportunity to live in such a majestic building and environment with beautiful grounds where animals and people joined in harmony. Facilities from the community became involved by bringing farm animals to the center to entertain the residents. The activities for the residents expanded to almost theatrical quality from very talented, imaginative people, where families and residents gathered for their enjoyment. Musical groups of all tastes were there to entertain the residents and their families. Monthly potluck dinners were an event where residents, families and staff intermingled.
Special family nights were established at which professionals of the community were guest speakers who informed family members on psycho-social issues, illnesses and medical care needs as well as other issues involving the aged community not only of this facility but all aged individuals.
In the last few years and since The Printers sold the facility and no longer lived there, the facility was sold to a private company, which began to treat the center like a business.
None of the above mentioned was any longer important. What was important is filling the facility beds with residents. Along with entertainments, the nursing care eventually became dull without the desire to look forward to something different and happy. I used to visit the nursing home after my retirement, and it was obvious that there was something missing, a spark, a happy note of caring. The newer staff having taken it as a business, followed the business’s protocol with the coldness of indifference, it seemed. Residents were found asleep in their wheelchairs in the library or halls. “Is this what we have come to expect” my head was asking me?
Just recently, when asked from a friend what facility she should choose for rehab, I had to negate this facility, based of what I knew was happening from reading The State reports and what I had observed.
After the last two articles in The Gazette this week, I cannot help but think of all those over 100 residents who need to relocate to other facilities. I am also sure that these and other elderly who may be thinking of nursing home placement and having read what was going on in this nursing home will think twice if they should go, or best where should they go.
I believe that we must all respond to what is happening in our community and express with our words what needs to be done in every nursing home, not only in Colorado Springs but every nursing home in the entire country.
We need to stop treating people who are advanced in years as if they are second-class citizens, or that they do not care where they go as this is their last place they will go on this Earth, or that they do not read the paper because they are demented.
I also encourage family members to wake up to these two articles, to read the State Reports before they consider placement for a loved one in a nursing home, and not to settle for anything because of reasons such as distance, lack of money, or God forbid a couldn’t-care-less attitude.
Anna Petrocelli graduated from UCCS, majoring in psychology, sociology and communications. She worked as director of social services for four nursing homes in Colorado Springs, with her last assignment before retirement being the Union Printers Home. She retired in 2005.