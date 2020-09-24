I am an old white guy trying to get my head around my white privilege and where it began.
As best I can tell, feminist scholar Peggy McIntosh, senior research scientist of the Wellesley Centers for Women, gets credit for coining the phrase “white privilege” in an essay she wrote in 1988. “White privilege is like an intangible gift of unearned entitlement, unearned advantage, and unearned dominance.” A related concept is that, being white, I am inherently blind to see the entitlement, advantage, and dominance I have not earned. To the extent I cannot understand this unearned privilege and the attendant unfairness to people of color, I am not “woke.” That’s how I understand white privilege.
Accepting, for the moment, McIntosh’s premise, I began to wonder where white privilege started within my family. (I conclude it was in 1862, but more on that later.)
Among the projects I have undertaken in my seventh decade of life is ancestral research. One of my sons and I have poured through old documents, looked up cemetery records, surveyed family Bibles dating back a couple of centuries, and used some online tools to piece together a pretty solid picture of the Coleman family. Two deep roots trace back to Europe. On my grandmother’s side, the Campbells were poor potato farmers on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, later emigrating to Prince Edward Island in Canada and then down into the Ohio Valley. There she met my grandfather, the generational product of English and German immigrant farmers who floated their way down the Ohio River from Pennsylvania. Farming was the family business for early generations, each family having many children to work the land — nominally half the children did not survive their youth.
Like many family histories, I suppose, there are a raft of colorful stories and interesting people with names uncommon to today — Noah, Asa, Asaph, Ozias, Zenas and more. One that caught my attention was Augustus Henry Coleman. As best I can sort it out he was my great-great- uncle. Born in 1829 in Troy, Ohio, his biographical sketch reports he entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1847. (Being a Naval Academy graduate myself, I couldn’t not learn about this guy.) Thereafter, Augustus returned to Troy and a life of farming, married Clara, and the two of them raised children — Rachel and George. All that changed in 1861, when he joined the 11th Ohio Volunteer Infantry at the breaking-out of the “war of rebellion.” Recognized for his discipline and proficiency, Augustus was quickly promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
It was in the Battle of Antietam on Sept. 17, 1862, that Col. Coleman made his mark. Union Gen. George B. McClellan’s Army of the Potomac successfully prevented Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia from invading Maryland and moving further north. Coleman’s assignment, as commander of the 11th O.V.I., was to secure the bridge across Antietam Creek, and the account from Ohio historical records reads as follows:
“Steadily, swiftly and with the resolution to conquer or die, Coleman led his gallant men on the bullet-swept bridge, and there was mortally wounded. Seeing their colonel fall, the regiment wavered for a moment, and then to revenge their colonel’s death, they rallied, pressed on, crossed the bridge, scaled the bluffs and drove the rebels from their position. And thus died on the field of honor one of the bravest soldiers Miami county ever sent forth to battle for the Union and the flag.”
Sept. 17, 1862, remains the bloodiest day in U.S. history, with a combined tally of 22,717 dead, wounded, or missing. History reflects that the Union victory at Sharpsburg gave President Abraham Lincoln the political courage to sign the Emancipation Proclamation a few months later.
I think a lot about great-great-uncle Augustus. He was a hard working young man with a family farm who volunteered to fight for his country in a war against slavery. He could have stayed home with Clara, Rachel, and George. But he didn’t. In a very real sense he gave his life in the righteous cause of freedom for African American slaves — as tens of thousands of other young white men did alongside him. Call it their white privilege.
While McIntosh’s premise is not entirely lost on me, and I acknowledge that I have enjoyed some advantages in life because of my color, I take greater privilege in the association I have with Augustus Coleman. His life calls out through history to illuminate the choices and values we must reaffirm individually if this country is to move beyond the present strife — hard work, self-reliance, education, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, family, and patriotism among them.
Our collective privilege is the freedom to choose our country’s path forward. May we do so wisely and together.
We owe it to men like Augustus Coleman.
Matt Coleman is a retired insurance executive living in Colorado Springs. He is also a past chairman of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.