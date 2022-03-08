As Russia nears its third week into their unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, many pundits, intellectuals, military analysts, and some politicians have emphatically called for NATO to implement a No-Fly Zone over the embattled country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly requested the U.S. and its Western allies take such a measure as well. On Friday, NATO rejected Zelensky’s call for a No-Fly Zone, citing it as an escalation of force with the potential for very serious ramifications. The following day, Putin declared a No-Fly Zone would equate to those countries “participating in armed conflict.” In layman’s terms, Putin would consider it an act of war.
As is common in today’s social media landscape and 24-hour news coverage, there’s been very mixed opinions on NATO’s rejection of this escalation. Many seem to lack understanding on what a No-Fly Zone entails. Demanding a hostile country not fly over an area is one thing, enforcing it is another.
Make no mistake, implementing a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine would be an incredible step towards a full-fledged world war. Recent history can show us how No-Fly Zones are conducted.
In 2011, Libya was entrenched in a brutal civil war. Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi used his air superiority to bomb the rebels and his own citizens. The U.N. Security Council eventually approved the establishment of a No-Fly Zone, with NATO taking the lead on implementation. For Americans, it became known as Operation Odyssey Dawn.
At the time, I was stationed at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, as an Air Force avionics systems technician on the F-15E fighter aircraft. After months of preparing for possible conflict, the call from President Obama finally came. Three days later, we sent our F-15s to strike Libyan air defense systems directly from our home base in England. Immediately after, my squadron forward deployed to Aviano Air Base, Italy, to continue operations over the next couple of months.
Imposing of the No-Fly Zone consisted almost entirely of neutralizing any and all would-be threats on the ground. During the first month, our F-15s along with F-16s, A-10s, and NATO aircraft bombed airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, radar sites, tanks, and any other target posing a threat to NATO aircraft. Our fighter jets took off loaded down with an array of air-to-ground ordinances and returned completely empty. The A-10 Thunderbolts arrived back with hundreds of spent 30mm depleted uranium cartridges they used to “bust tanks” with. Maintainers passed out these empty shell casings to other flight line personnel as a sort of ‘war trophy’ for our collections. Eliminating ground threats was the only way to ensure the safety of our aircraft and pilots.
When engaged in such operations, there are other resources required for emergencies. Special military operator teams known as Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) were on standby in nearby warships in case an allied aircraft went down. This came in handy when one of our F-15s had a mechanical malfunction and crashed in Libyan territory. Fortunately, both pilots survived after one was rescued by the QRF and another was captured and returned by the “good” Libyan rebels fighting against Gaddafi. Had the American pilot been captured by Gaddafi’s forces instead; the outcome would have been tragically different.
Putin no doubt has hundreds — if not thousands — of these surface-to-air threats that we’d have to eliminate in order to protect our personnel and assets. Allied aircraft flying over an active warzone would undoubtedly be locked onto by enemy radar systems and under constant threat of missile launches. Once the first bomb is dropped by a NATO aircraft onto a Russian target, or a Russian aircraft is downed by our own, all bets are off.
If Putin is as unhinged as many Western intelligence sources are claiming, he may even welcome the excuse to escalate the conflict. A psychopathic septuagenarian dictator near the end of his life likely has no issue watching the world destroyed by a Nuclear Winter on his way out.
These realities of enforcing a No-Fly Zone are critical to take into consideration for those calling for it. It’s one thing imposing our will on Gaddafi’s rag-tag forces in Libya, it’s something entirely different when doing it to the second strongest military with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.
One misstep by either side in such a scenario could completely change the course of history forever.
T. Jarvis Caldwell is the Executive Aide to the Assistant Minority Leader of the Colorado House of Representatives. He’s also an elected Bonus Member to the El Paso County GOP Executive Committee, USAF veteran, and a Political Science major at American Military University.