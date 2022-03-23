How have Ukrainians been able to fight off a militarily superior Russian force that has more tanks, more artillery, and more planes? Much credit goes to the brave Ukrainians who have been fighting Russians in a low-grade conflict in the eastern Donbass region since 2014. Over 10,000 Ukrainians, civilian and military, have died there. Veterans of this conflict are battle hardened and have learned valuable skills and tactics about fighting Russian forces.
Perhaps more importantly, Ukrainians have increasingly forged a national identity they want to defend. For seven decades, the Ukrainian identity was suppressed under the iron hand of Soviet domination, until their independence in 1991. Seventeen years after their independence, Russian President Vladimir Putin famously told then-President George W. Bush that Ukraine was not even a country.
Despite years of attempts, this arrogant thinking of Russian elites has not been able to negate Ukrainian identity. Ukrainians began throwing off the post-independence yoke of Russian control with the Orange Revolution in 2004, and continued their crusade with the Maidan uprising in 2014. Putin retaliated by invading the Donbass region and Crimea.
The Ukrainian desire for freedom has only grown in inverse proportion to Russian provocations in recent years. This is one of Putin’s major miscalculations in his invasion planning. Rather than be subjugated, the fiercely proud and independent Ukrainian people have become more dedicated to a national identity than ever before. Putin has created the exact opposite of what he intended.
I have witnessed the growth of Ukrainian self-identity in my two visits there. Yes, there are problems that must be dealt with. As Americans, we understand that independence is not easily earned.
I see challenges such as entrenched corruption as a hangover from the amoral Soviet system. Significant land reform allowing private ownership of farmland is less than one year old, and is still a work in progress.
But an indomitable will for freedom and expression of national identity has taken hold of the Ukrainian people, never to be lost again.
Russia’s invasion has set that in stone. Putin will never control the hearts and minds of Ukrainians. He might, God forbid, temporarily install puppet politicians in certain areas of the country, but their days will be numbered.
Putin also badly miscalculated NATO’s resolve. Instead of driving a wedge into NATO, he has made NATO more united and resolute than ever. Germany’s about face, in particular, has been remarkable to behold.
Putin has also underestimated the economic and moral cost to the Russian economy and people. Russia will be a pariah among nations for years to come. The killing of innocent women and children, some of them struck while lying in maternity wards or standing in bread lines, is heartless and barbaric.
Yes, the Biden administration is taking some needed steps to arm Ukraine, and this is welcome. But more should be done, including providing American assistance to get Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine. Much like with sanctions, this should have been done before the invasion, not afterword.
It is also notable that Putin invaded while Obama and Biden were in the White House, but he did not do so when Trump was. A tyrant like Putin respects strength and resolve. America needs to reclaim this reputation.
As I write this President Zelensky and his family are still alive and free. Kyiv still stands. President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom I have met and whom I admire greatly, is a modern-day hero. His whole country and indeed the whole world has rallied around him.
Not because of who he is but because of what he stands for — love of country, family, and freedom.
Doug Lamborn serves as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.