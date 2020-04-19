For those inside the nation’s hospitals, the past month has been nothing like we’ve seen.
At UCHealth hospitals across Colorado, we have cared for hundreds of patients who have fallen ill with COVID-19. Some are among the sickest we’ve seen in our careers. Our health care teams have been working around the clock to care for each of these patients with expertise and compassion. Countless people — from our nurses and doctors to dietary workers and our housekeeping staff — have played a crucial role.
When I think of everything going on in the hospital during these incredibly challenging times — our chaplains and others are keeping patients and families connected via Zoom, FaceTime or Skype, and by phone — I am at a loss for words at the boundless ways our teams are working to creatively make sure every person has the opportunity to connect with their loved ones, be cared for as our own family, and get through this most trying journey together.
Many staff members have been reassigned to newly created roles that have been critical to make certain our employees are kept safe. We now have PPE specialists who assist frontline staff with donning and removing personal protective equipment, N95 “fitters” who ensure masks fit and are worn properly, and PPE distribution sites where staff can pick up needed equipment before the start of their day. During this difficult time, there is also immense pride in service, and admiration for our teams who put themselves in harm’s way daily to care for someone who needs us most. I cannot fully express my gratitude for the people inside our hospital hallways.
And I thank each of you taking the time to read this, because it’s been important to know we are not alone. We are grateful to have the support of the community behind us, and each day I am astounded by the generosity and kind messages we receive from people across the Pikes Peak region and others throughout southern Colorado.
There have been spontaneous food deliveries to our hospitals, thank you signs that have popped up overnight on our hospital lawns, and chalk drawings at entrances to say ‘thank you’ to our health care family who may be taking care of yours. Hundreds of people, from former patients to schoolchildren, have sent us notes of encouragement.
I love reading them, and these notes adorn the halls of our employee entrances — a constant reminder that every patient being cared for in our hospitals is a person, with a family or friend who loves and misses them. These notes and expressions of human kindness from every corner of our community fortify our staff who return day after day during these challenging times. One nurse likened the decorated hallway to “the tunnel in football stadiums where players are cheered at the start of the game.”
We’ve also received donations of personal protective equipment from local businesses, surgery centers, dental offices, construction companies and school districts. Others have contributed to the Health Care Worker Emergency Relief Fund at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation, which assists families in need.
I am reminded every day, that we are a community, a state, a country that has not lost our humanity. Faced with adversity, we continue to pull together, express kindness, and refocus on the things that matter the most to us — our families, our friends and the people we care for in our hospitals who may at this moment in time rely on their health care team to be both of those, when neither are permitted to visit the hospital.
I’m encouraged that all the things we are being told to do appear to be working. And that while temporarily inconvenienced in so many ways, following stay-at-home orders and practicing social distancing guidelines are saving lives. I’m encouraged that the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is slowly declining. But this pandemic is by no means over. And in so many ways, we will have learned from this experience, we will remember it for many years to come, and hopefully, we will apply this knowledge and experience to our future.
At UCHealth, our mission is to improve lives. In big ways and in the smallest of ways, we work tirelessly, to improve lives. I’m grateful to our more than 6,000 employees and physicians across southern Colorado who help us fulfill our mission every day, because we know that every life matters.
Joel Yuhas is president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial and UCHealth Southern Colorado Region.