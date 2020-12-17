There is a lot of discussion about USSPACECOM, and its permanent location. Clearly, the vast preponderance of data shows that there is only one responsible decision —keep it in Colorado Springs.
Any decision of this magnitude and importance is based on two factors — military dimensions and political dimensions. The military dimension is crystal clear — leave USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs. The basis for that statement has been adequately demonstrated in the numerous articles that have been presented by many well-informed military and civilian leaders.
To do otherwise would mean the decision is driven by politics — the absolute worst reason to make a decision of this magnitude and importance. This is about a command with the responsibility for space situational awareness, for deterring potential threats on U.S., Allied and commercial systems, and ultimately, offensive and defensive warfighting in space if deterrence fails. This command must be perfect in the execution of its mission. The consequences of failure would have dramatic and devastating impact on the warfighting in the other domains — air, land, sea, and cyber, let alone on the American and Allied public. We simply cannot afford to jeopardize the fulfillment of that mission. There are significant national security implications associated with the fulfillment of their mission.
Certainly, cost will be a major consideration in the decision-making process. As has been pointed out by Gen. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the expectation for the future is that defense funding will be significantly reduced. Obviously, moving the infrastructure, to include personnel from Colorado Springs to another location would be an enormous bill. And add the funding necessary to build the infrastructure in the new location makes the funding requirement to be huge. Contrast that with leaving USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs, where it is. That would substantially reduce the cost of moving the Command to another location.
One concern I have, that has not been addressed, is continuity of operations. The congressional legislation specified that the provisional headquarters of USSPACECOM would be placed in Colorado Springs for six years. So the headquarters is at Peterson Air Force Base. As is to be expected, the Command is faced with organizational challenges as it simultaneously work to address the requirement to develop a full operational and organizational capability and establish the credibility of the Command. An operational capability has to be defined, and continuously refined and is largely dependent on relationships and partnerships and cooperation with all the stakeholders — U.S. and Allied.
As the first deputy commander of U.S. Northern Command, which was established as a consequence of the 9-11 attacks, I can appreciate and understand the complexities associated with establishing a new command, while faced with a real-world, existing threat and a very important national security mission. As we stood up this command, during the 2 years that I was there with Gen. Ed Eberhart, commander of U.S. Northcom, our staff was confronted with many new, unexpected serious threats that we had not identified, but had to be addressed quickly with the cooperation of our partners. And the Northcom staff did that.
The men and women of USSPACECOM are involved in that process right now. Their mission is complex, and not fully resourced for an existing, let alone a future, sophisticated threat. There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Russia and China are not impeded by decisions to determine the location of their space warfighting command. They are focused on developing operational capability to defeat the U.S. And we are playing catch-up.
But more importantly, organizational energies associated with establishing a command, to include operational procedures can be major distractors to development of operational capability. But the Command will do that. And then, guess what. They will do all those important requirements to insure that we are not just competitive with Russia and China, but that we are better! And then we move the command! Many of those partnerships and relationships will be lost. And more importantly, it does not take a rocket scientist to recognize that key government, industry and allied organizations will be hesitant to establish a relationship or partnership if the location of USSPACECOM is going to move. So our operational concept is potentially in jeopardy.
So does movement of USSPACECOM out of Colorado Springs make sense? Is there anyone who thinks that all the personnel in USSPACECOM are going to move to some new location? That has never happened before.
Is there anyone who believes that we should sacrifice operational and warfighting capability to achieve a political decision? I certainly hope not. We must keep USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs. The men and women of USSPACECOM have, and will prove that is the correct decision.
Retired Lt. Gen. Ed Anderson is the former deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command and vice commander of the U.S. Element at the North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base.