The Air Force is weeks away from announcing the permanent location of U.S. Space Command, the headquarters overseeing military space operations. Since the president announced the formation of the eleventh combatant command 16 months ago, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. has been leading the community’s response, under the campaign Winning USSPACECOM.
U.S. Space Command belongs in Colorado Springs, in part because of the strong business ecosystem that provides the Department of Defense with technical support, innovation, and talent.
Technical Support. More than 250 companies and organizations in El Paso County operate in the aerospace and defense industry. Global firms — including Boeing, Cobham, Jacobs, Kratos, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, and others — employ thousands of local civilians at our five military installations, and private contractors throughout the region, who deliver goods and services to the military. These firms, “bigs” in the industry’s lexicon, provide the military efficiency, flexibility, and depth of talent in defense of the nation.
The bigs are complemented by local firms, homegrown companies that employ a few to a few hundred citizens. Local firms — including Bluestaq, Boecore, Braxton Technologies, Delta Solutions and Strategies, Techwise, and others — provide astronautical engineering, satellite component manufacturing, data analysis, and operating global positioning systems on which the country’s satellite networks rely. These “smalls” provide the military and the bigs nimble, niche skills they count on for cutting edge innovation and expertise.
The power of Colorado Springs is the combination and collaboration of big and small companies. Deep talent and bench strength. Deep expertise and innovation.
Innovation. Colorado Springs is a pioneering powerhouse, and our businesses lead in innovation. More than 60% of the 500 aerospace companies in the state employ fewer than 10 people, reflecting Colorado’s entrepreneurial, forward-looking business culture.
Catalyst Campus, a local technology hub in downtown Colorado Springs, permits leaders from Space Force and all other military services to convene with thought leaders from academia, aerospace firms, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. Catalyst Campus embodies a unique ecosystem of public/private partnering that has led to state-of-the-art capabilities.
Bluestaq evolved from the Catalyst Campus ecosystem, has grown to 50 employees with more openings to be filled, and this year was named by Colorado Biz magazine as one of 50 “Colorado Companies to Watch.” Bluestaq inspires others with their success.
Terra Ferma is transforming military communications by developing the technology to deliver networking through LEDs. Imagine the benefits to remote operating bases.
The Aerospace Corporation conducts research and development and is the only federally funded research and development center dedicated to all aspects of the space enterprise. The Aerospace Corporation is constructing a $100 million state-of-the-art research and development facility at the Peak Innovation Park at the Colorado Springs Airport, which will accommodate 200 new employees.
The strength of Colorado Springs is the spark of creativity made possible by combining bright minds with experience and bright minds with new ideas to generate the best talent and critical capabilities.
Talent. Colorado Springs boasts a strong education system that prepares students for careers with local industries. The Pikes Peak Business & Education Alliance, led by Bob Gemignani, connects the business community with local districts and helps ensure STEM programs and career and technical education prepare students for careers. The PPBEA promotes Project Lead the Way, a national STEM curriculum, with our school districts for K-12 students.
The PPBEA partners with aerospace industry engineering and manufacturing businesses, and with the Space Foundation, to connect their scientists, engineers, and subject matter experts with students and classrooms to illuminate and explore space-related fields of study.
The College of Engineering and Applied Science at UCCS, under the direction of Dean Don Rabern, provides three degree programs relevant for careers in space — computer science, electrical engineering and computer engineering, and mechanical engineering — with a planned fourth degree in astronautical engineering announced this week. These degrees develop talent necessary for current and future space operations, in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data security, real time systems, control theory, and orbital mechanics.
Colorado Springs is a talent magnet, with a rich blend of workforce to support industry and U.S. Space Command.
Our local talent pool is a major reason why the state boasts the second-most highly educated workforce in the country, with nearly 40% of state workers holding at least a bachelor’s degree and nearly 15% holding a master’s degree or higher. The state of Colorado also leads the nation in the concentration of private-sector aerospace employment — five times the national average.
The strength of Colorado Springs, as we say here in Olympic City USA, is talent that takes the gold. The competition to attract the best and best-fitting talent has never been higher.
Colorado Springs draws people from across the country because of our vibrant economy and our high quality of life. Colorado Springs thrives and grows because once people arrive, they stay.
Our strong business ecosystem that provides the Department of Defense with technical support, innovation, and talent is one more reason why U.S. Space Command belongs permanently in Colorado Springs.
