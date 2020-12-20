At the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Dirk Draper is President & CEO, and Reggie Ash is Chief Defense Development Officer. Ash served 24 years in the US Air Force, and retired as Colonel. Serving as the area’s largest chamber of commerce and economic development organization, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC works to build and maintain a superior business climate in which companies of all kinds can thrive, and supports current and future local business to fuel a diverse economy and high quality of life. Learn more at www.ColoradoSpringsChamberEDC.com