Colorado Springs was once — and must again be — the home of U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM). We know that, and we want decision makers in the nation’s capital to know it as well. The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. (Chamber & EDC) is amplifying that message, with concern for national security backed by facts and logic.
Last year the U.S. Air Force conducted an analysis under the “strategic basing decision process” to evaluate six bases as prospective homes for USSPACECOM. Four of those bases are in Colorado, three in El Paso County: Peterson Air Force Base (AFB), Schriever AFB, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Station; and Buckley AFB in Aurora. By all accounts our local bases fared very well in the process, and had the process been allowed to run its normal course, construction and operations should be underway now. Here, in Colorado. Today.
This is timely messaging. The “normal course” was interrupted late last year, however, by states upset at being left off the short list. States which — when compared to Colorado and our military and defense assets, fall short of the requirements of the new command — stalled the issue as they sought to convince decisionmakers to re-open the strategic basing decision process.
With national security at the center of USSPACECOM this is no time to stall. This is a time for national security, logic, and expediency to prevail.
To ensure Colorado remains prominent in the decision process in coming months, the Chamber & EDC is launching a national initiative to promote Colorado as the right location for the permanent home of USSPACECOM. Here, in Colorado. Today.
The Chamber & EDC has retained experts to advise on messaging and advocacy. Their combined familiarity with Colorado, experience with national media, knowledge of the military, and their relationships inside the DC Beltway complement our staff’s knowledge and skills.
We will build on the body of work the Chamber & EDC produced last year — letters to the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Air Force and others from local, state, and federal leaders; resolutions of support from our Board of County Commissioners and Colorado Springs City Council; meetings with senior leaders at our local installations and decisionmakers in the Pentagon; and a regular drumbeat of communication with U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, and U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn.
Colorado is the clear choice. There are numerous reasons why USSPACECOM belongs in Colorado.
• Colorado is the most cost effective, expedient, and least risky choice. Relocating USSPACECOM would cause a significant loss in federal investment and require hundreds of millions of dollars and multiple years to reestablish elsewhere. Staying in Colorado is the best choice for the mission.
• Colorado already is the epicenter of national security space. Colorado is the temporary headquarters of USSPACECOM, and we host the nation’s largest concentration of aerospace employees, three of the U.S. Air Force’s five space wings, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s only space wing. No state is better equipped to support this new command.
• Colorado is best for the mission and best for military families. Relocating USSPACECOM from Colorado Springs could disrupt operations, delay or interfere with the mission, and put our national security at risk. Relocation would cause unnecessary impact to hundreds of servicemembers and their families who are our friends and neighbors, who would be forced to relocate if USSPACECOM is moved.
• Colorado has a rich military legacy dating back to 1941, with infrastructure, workforce, and private sector companies that have long supported our armed forces, military families, and veterans – on the field and at home. We are proud to continue this legacy entering a historic new chapter in space.
• Colorado is the clear choice for the permanent home of USPACECOM. With hundreds of millions of dollars already invested in military space infrastructure and thousands of personnel stationed in Colorado, our state provides the greatest return on taxpayer investment and is best positioned to meet USSPACECOM’s rapidly growing demands.
For more information. The Chamber & EDC welcomes citizens to get involved and stay informed. Contact spacecom@cscedc.com if you are interested in hearing more or to opt-in to weekly communications
Dirk D. Draper is President & CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.