Colorado Springs was founded as a place people could travel to seek out benefits in health, wellness and recreation.

Our tourism roots run deep, and to this day it remains a core pillar of our city. This week, May 7-13, is National Travel and Tourism Week. To celebrate the industry, we’re reflecting on five tourism benefits worth knowing.

Stimulates economic growth. When overnight visitors come to town, they generally stay at hotels and rent cars – which means they pay our local Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART). Money collected through LART goes back into the community and tourism promotion to keep fueling visitation and economic impact.

Cultivates vibrant communities. Think about why you love where you live. Typically, it’s because there are fun places to explore, people to meet, new restaurants and shops to check out and ample entertainment. Vibrancy in the community is heavily supported by visitors.

Creates quality job opportunities. Tourism is Colorado’s fourth-largest employment sector. With current job openings, there is ample opportunity for more hiring to ensure the industry’s future growth and success.

Inspires new businesses. Businesses rely on travel and tourism to keep their doors open, grow and expand. Many ideas for new businesses come from people who have relocated to the area or came here first as a visitor.

Elevates the quality of life for residents. Visitors help fuel the parts of our community residents love the most like great restaurants, beautiful parks and trails, rich arts and culture and top-tier events.

Doug Price is president & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.