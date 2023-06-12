June 1st starts Pride month, an annual event that is synonymous with parades, parties, and Pride-branded everything. It’s a month for LGBTQ folks to celebrate being their most authentic selves, and a month for family, friends, and allies to display their rainbow flags and wear “Love is Love” T-shirts.

Here in Colorado, we rejoice in celebrating our representation among elected officials, including electing the country’s first openly gay governor and having the largest LGBTQ Caucus in a state legislature. We are also protecting our LGBTQ youth from the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy, and making it easier for folks to update their gender on their Colorado birth certificates.

Republicans often use the threat of the ‘gay agenda’ in speaking against LGBTQ protections.

Do you want to know what our scary and threatening gay agenda is this year?

The gay agenda is keeping gay people alive. That’s it. We want to live.

If you are more upset about LGBTQ folks living than LGBTQ dying, you are part of the problem.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) just announced a “State of Emergency” for LGBTQ folks in America.

Bisexual folks in Colorado continue to be attacked and murdered in our places of community and refuge, like Club Q, whose survivors and families are planning to sue the El Paso Sheriff for not following Red Flag laws. Black lesbians in Colorado continue to be discriminated against by healthcare workers, unable to get the care they need. Brown transgender folks continue to be harassed by employees in Denver restaurants.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

LGBTQ-owned businesses continue to receive threats of gun violence. Queer youth experiencing homelessness continue to be over-represented and under-resourced.

Genderqueer and trans folks continue to take their own lives with suicide. And Black trans women continue to be violently murdered with guns.

This Pride Season, saying “Love is Love” is not enough.

Instead of living in fear this Pride Season and beyond, help us live our most authentic lives full of love, compassion, safety, and freedom. Don’t passively watch as we are being silenced, destroyed, and erased.

Anti-LGBTQ laws demonstrate who has the power to silence, destroy, and erase. If they can silence drag queens, they can silence you. If they can destroy LGBTQ books, they can destroy you. If they can erase trans folks, they can erase you.

Being an ally takes action. Allies work to stay informed on current LGBTQ issues and events. Speak up when you see something happening. Show up to do the hard work, and not just celebrate with us. Stand up when you see us being harassed or discriminated against. Support equality by fighting for policies that protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination and against policies that attempt to dehumanize us. Make it clear to your friends and family that offensive language about our community won’t be taken lightly and laughed off.

We need our allies to be there all day, every day. Not just during Pride.

Sheena Kadi is an LGBTQ Activist, Vice-Chair, DNC’s LGBTQ Advisory Board and Vice-Chair, Colorado Democratic Party, Public Relations and Marketing.