I am Never Trump. I didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2016, and I will vote for a Democratic nominee for president for the first time this November when I cast a ballot for Joe Biden.
Being Never Trump does not mean, however, that one must oppose every action of Trump. And here, a Trump nominee now is going to be vastly superior to a Biden nominee of a Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“RBG”) clone later. After all, RBG voted in the 2005 Gonzales v. Raich case that a plant that was never sold, let alone sold across state lines, could still be a subject of “interstate commerce.”
And in the 1997 case Printz v. United States, she unsuccessfully voted for Congress being able to impose affirmative obligations on executive and judicial officers of state and local governments. Combine these two votes and you get a justice who supported an all-powerful federal government. A federal government that could order around like minions Colorado state officials from Gov. Jared Polis to your local police officers. The risk that a person like Trump could get control of the federal government and give those orders is a major illustration of the dangers with RBG’s past misinterpretation of our Constitution’s structure.
Luckily, Trump is unlikely to nominate an RBG clone. But to this, some Democrats cry foul and claim there is a “McConnell Rule” from 2016 that a Supreme Court justice cannot be appointed now as it is the last year of Trump’s term.
There is no such rule. In the words of RBG back in 2016 during the Merrick Garland nomination, “The president is elected for four years not three years, so the power he has in year three continues into year four.” Those words were true then and are true today.
It is not “unfair” that Garland was given no hearing in 2016. After all, during the Bush administration, Priscilla Owen’s nomination was held up for four years, and Miguel Estrada was not even given a vote. And going back further, Democrats torpedoed Robert Bork’s nomination in 1987 in part because he supposedly had “an extremist view of the Constitution and the role of the Supreme Court.”
If the Senate can refuse to vote on a nomination vote for years with Estrada and Owen or reject a nominee for his views like with Bork, then surely it can choose to not give an Obama nominee a hearing due to his views in 2016.
Even if the Senate subsequently has a different take for a Trump nominee in 2020 whose views it agrees with.
So let’s all take a deep breath. Judicial nomination hardball hardly started with Garland. It has been going on for decades.
And, despite the fact that he is an unfit president whom I never have or will vote for, Trump is likely to make a better appointment than a future President Biden (hopefully) would make if Trump left the RBG vacancy open.
As such, I support Trump making the nomination now even while I get myself ready to vote for Biden this November. If you care about liberty and a future of restrained federal government, I urge you to do the same.
Elliot Fladen is a 2005 Stanford Law School graduate and litigates along the Front Range.