On June 23, The Gazette launched an attack against my organization, Colorado Rising, and told of a “deal” with the oil and gas industry related to a proposed 2020 ballot initiatives offered by both sides.
After COVID hit Colorado in March, the Colorado Rising Board and the environmental proponents of this year’s ballot initiatives had extensive conversations about how to move forward.
As any responsible organization should do, we focused on: protecting the health and safety of volunteers and the public related to signature gathering; would we contribute to COVID spread if we moved forward; whether it would be responsible to ask donors to fund a campaign where so many questions were left unanswered; whether the governor’s executive order involving email and mail-in signature-gathering would survive legal challenges; and whether it was possible to gather over 124,000 signatures with so little time. After careful consideration, the Colorado Rising Board decided not to move forward with the ballot initiatives.
Here’s what the editorial got wrong. While Colorado Rising’s Board voted to not move forward as an organization, only the proponents of ballot initiatives have the sole legal authority to decide whether such initiatives will be withdrawn — not the organization nor its executive director.
In June, the proponents advised the board they wanted to move forward. That’s their legal right. The editorial implies there was some upheaval related to this decision. There was not. One of the proponents still works on projects with Colorado Rising. The other is actively working on the ballot initiatives.
Indeed, there was an overture from the oil and gas industry asking both sides to retreat to their respective corners this election cycle. The overture was made to me, as the executive director, which I promptly conveyed to the board and proponents (I have a legal obligation to convey such things).
There was no “gentlemen’s agreement.” Once again, the proponents have the sole legal authority to decide whether ballot initiatives move forward.
So, unless the oil and gas industry reached out to the two proponents directly, which I don’t believe it did, how could there have been a “gentlemen’s agreement.”
There was not any “deal” between Colorado Rising, the oil and gas industry, or the various proponents. Again, the overture from the oil and gas industry triggered a legal obligation to convey such overture to the Colorado Rising Board and the proponents.
It is telling that the oil and gas industry sees its overtures as “betrayals” and not good-faith offers.
I will agree with the editorial on one point: Colorado Rising does want to see the end of natural gas production.
Our environment is in crisis. Fossil fuel extraction, production, and use is at the center of this crisis. We have the technology to move to sustainable, affordable, and clean green technologies that provide good-paying jobs.
As a society, we need to start moving in that direction sooner rather than later. This is particularly true as we see oil and gas companies file for bankruptcy.
But, here’s a thought, while we fight for the future of our children and environment, maybe The Gazette should spend less time taking swipes at my organization.
Joseph Salazar is a former state representative and the executive director of Colorado Rising.