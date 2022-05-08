As the legislative session heads to a close, lawmakers confront a bit of a high-class problem; how to allocate substantial surplus federal and state funds.
As we advocated a year ago, leaders would be wise to use those funds to shore up the state’s pension fund, PERA. PERA has an unfunded liability of more than $30 billion, meaning it has promised to payout $30 billion more in benefits than it has in assets.
HB22-1029, which proposes to make a substantial payment to PERA, is good policy.
In 2018, the Legislature passed SB18-200, which made bipartisan reforms addressing PERA’s dire situation. Those who supported the legislation could do math; they understood that without prompt and aggressive action, PERA would become a serious drag on the state’s finances and credit rating, negatively impacting individual taxpayers, businesses, school districts and PERA retirees.
The 2018 reforms were designed to put PERA on trajectory for 100% funding by 2048. One mechanism to accomplish this was an annual $225 million payment from the general fund to PERA.
In 2020, just two years after the reforms passed, the Legislature suspended its general fund payment because of budget uncertainties related to COVID. Now, with surplus funds available, HB22-1029 would restore that missed payment and would compensate PERA for the investment returns it would have generated if the payment had been made on time.
The bill follows the unanimous recommendations of the bipartisan legislative subcommittee overseeing PERA.
Unfortunately, competing proposals have emerged which we believe take unwise risks with PERA’s funding future. These proposals would actually fund PERA in the current budget at a higher level than proposed in HB22-1029.
However, general fund contributions would then be reduced drastically in the coming years. The proposals are grounded in the argument that PERA will earn 7.25% on the larger upfront investment and will therefore reach a similar funding level as would be reached with HB22-1029.
We believe these competing proposals are risky policy for several reasons.
First, the net contribution to PERA in the competing proposals only amounts to what the state would pay with NO make-up payment for the one that was skipped in 2020. They therefore still violate the 2018 reforms, in spirit if not legally.
Second, the assumption is that, because of a larger contribution up front, PERA will end up “whole” is only true if the fund gets a 7.25% return every year for the next five years. This is a tenuous assumption in our current environment. With interest rates rising to combat grinding inflation, and the likelihood of a recession increasing as a result, it seems overly optimistic to base PERA’s future on the fund meeting or exceeding return assumptions that some economists already view as ambitious.
Third, the dramatic reduction of the state’s general fund contribution in future years is a slippery slope. The state must have discipline around making the full contribution every year or we will never reach full funding for PERA. Reducing the state’s payments in the coming years sets the tone that we can tinker with the direct contribution every year. This was absolutely not the intent of SB18-200.
Finally, we should remember, with either proposal, that even if we follow SB18-200 to the letter, it is likely not going to get PERA to full funding because it is still predicated on highly optimistic assumptions. Given this risk, HB22-1029, which puts significantly more money into PERA, is a safer bet.
Keeping PERA on the trajectory envisioned by the 2018 reforms will continue to be a challenge. PERA recipients have already seen their contributions go up and COLA increases ratchet down, which is especially painful in a high inflation environment.
Similarly, school districts and other government entities (think taxpayers) have seen their PERA contributions increase. For the reforms to work, state level leaders must do their part as well, by allocating resources in a manner that upholds the state’s obligations under SB18-200.
Amy Slothower is the project director of Secure Futures Colorado and was formerly a member of the legislative subcommittee overseeing PERA. Lang Sias is a former Colorado state representative and serves on the legislative subcommittee overseeing PERA. He is the 2022 Republican nominee for state treasurer.