The fact that two things are alike in one respect often leads to the conclusion that they must be alike in some other respects.

Welcome to an increasing use of the false analogy as a substitute for understanding the horrible nature and consequences of historical events including, genocide, among others.

Let’s take the N-word. No, the other one: N-a-z-i.

The word represents the deliberate, organized, state-sponsored persecution and machine-like execution of approximately 6 million European Jews, gypsies, homosexuals (as defined during this period), and people with disabilities. The Nazis defined Jewish people as a race, and killed 6 million men, women and children in an effort to purge them from the population, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Their goal was the strategic, systematic and final eradication of ethnic, sexuality and gender identity, racial and religious minorities.

It was the only word that would make my mother’s lower lip quiver and her body tremble when she told me stories of the life and family she left behind in Germany the 48 hours preceding Kristallnacht (“Night of Broken Glass”), in 1938, generally recognized as the beginning of the Holocaust.

This N-word has absolutely no relation to its use to describe what is going on in our democracy right now. Using the N-word, usually out of context, is unnecessary to get one’s point across. Yet, it is routinely cast by politicians, celebrities, public figures, talk show hosts, comedians and activists of all stripes to represent “right” and “wrong.” Virtually every week, the Anti-Defamation League calls out one of these misinformed individuals for its inflammatory misuse.

Author-attorney Mike Godwin, in his Godwin’s rule of N-analogies, once insisted that, as any online or social media discussion grows longer (regardless of topic or scope), the probability of including a comparison to N-analogies is more likely.

We readily yell “socialist” at each other without knowing its meaning. The N-Party’s full name in English, is the “National Socialist German Workers’ Party.” Nazi is short for its German name. Despite the word socialist in the name, it was a fascist party, requiring its members to demonstrate unchallenged loyalty to its dictatorial leader and to advocate for the establishment of a totalitarian one-party state.

Seventy years ago, German-American philosopher Leo Strauss coined the reductio ad hitlerum fallacy, a play on reductio ad absurdum, that calls out people to condemn anything that might have a common attribute with Hitler. “Playing the N-card” has become a popular strategy to either demonize differing points-of-view or to call out people who juxtapose opposing views with those that Hitler would have held.

This false logic is frequently used ad hominem, as an attack directed at an individual rather than a position. It implies guilt by association. It is a tactic used to obstruct arguments because such comparisons tend to distract and anger the opponent. This leads to a fallacy of irrelevance in which the premises are irrelevant to the conclusion.

So what does the road to a “final solution” for never again using this N-word look like? It would neither be used to describe a fellow human being nor to analogize two subjective situations, or to spin a narrative about the current state of the union.

Just as radicalism is fated by its nature to resort to violence, the most potent weapon in the arsenal of the gradualist—one who is committed to self-motivated, lasting change—is serious, respectful dialogue.

Our efforts for a peaceful world take place in a markedly different social, cultural and political environment now than that of the 1930s and ’40s. We must commit today to genuine dialogue as a modus operandi for sustained engagement. Through ceaseless and profound spiritual exertion, we must seek to effect a fundamental human transformation in ourselves and others.

We will be far more productive by building a roadmap to aid future generations. Rather than focusing on a harshly domineering, intolerant or dictatorial person or ideology, let’s concentrate on changing the nature of “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Sustainability consultant Stan L. Friedman is the first-born son of Holocaust survivor parents. As a “second generation survivor,” he never forgets International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 each year, which memorializes the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration and Extermination Camp. And he never uses the N-word in casual conversation.