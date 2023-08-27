In a seminal 1964 article with the title “The Nature of Belief Systems in Mass Publics,” Philip Converse undertook a study of American voters that has turned out to be a classic in the study of voting behavior.

His study concluded that the vast majority of people do not have a clear and comprehensive set of beliefs, attitudes, and values that inform their socioeconomic and political understanding. Rather they have an undisciplined, unreflective, impressionistic, and largely random collection of views and opinions that they piece together as occasion requires.

Moreover, one’s “political sophistication” or ability to recognize, understand, and evaluate circumstances and information regarding specific policy areas was correlated positively with age, level of education, grass-roots participation in political activism, and the quantity of information consumed.

If the assumption is that people hold distinctive and deliberate positions on policy issues because they are knowledgeable and informed, Converse’s research—and that of other social scientists whose research on voter behavior has been published in the last few years—shows that this assumption is false. Rather, Converse identified five kinds of publics, each of which has remained fairly stable in size or percentage of the general public in the years intervening between his original study and now.

First, there are those Converse called “ideologues.” These are the political sophisticates who can conceptualize, analyze, and evaluate political and policy issues and their significance. Based on his study, Converse estimated that 4% of voters fit into this category.

Second are those who are aware of an “ideological spectrum” to political positions, but disregard the positions taken along this spectrum or give evidence of not understanding the issues. This group numbered about 12%.

Third, there is a group that seems unaware of the ideological spectrum but whose political choices are shaped by the political interests of a particular group (e.g., farmers, ethnic groups, unions, small-business owners, health care workers, physicians, etc.). Parties, candidates and issues are voted on based on the expectation of favorable treatment for the group; matters not germane to the group and its interests are typically unimportant and poorly understood. This is the largest of the five groups at 45% of the public.

Fourth, about 22% make political decisions without regard to ideology, policy issues or group interest Instead, their preferences are based on whether economically they are living in good times or bad times.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Finally, there is a group whose preferences, evaluations, and decisions have “no shred of policy significance whatever.” These respondents are “people who felt loyal to one party or the other but confessed that they had no idea what the party stood for. Others devoted their attention to personal qualities of the candidates, indicating disinterest in parties more generally. Still others confessed that they paid too little attention to either the parties or the candidates to be able to say anything about them.” In Converse’s study, this group represented 17% of the public.

The work of Converse and others who study public opinion and voter knowledgeability begs the question of whether we can be a self-governing nation if by that we mean a body politic that knows and cares and is involved in public life. There is empirical evidence to suggest that we are neither prepared for nor capable of ruling ourselves and realizing the unfettered equality envisioned by our founders.

Many have said that one of the strengths of this country is the freedom to form an opinion without fear of reprisal by our fellows or our government. We are free to believe whatever we may want, to think and judge however we may choose, and to hold to whatever and whomever we put in the place of greatest importance. But running through the history of this great experiment are strands of sociopolitical naevete, gullibility, indifference, ignorance, and yes, on occasion, demagoguery. So while it is possible to hold any thought or view or opinion one may want, it is not necessarily conducive to realizing the common good — unless there is full, open, honest, thoughtful democratic debate.

Better we should foster an environment of open and frank debate where all views can be reasonably engaged than remain entrenched in partisan ideologies. Better we should take a view in which our politics is rooted in an organic sense of our community and our interdependence, committed to fostering the good and noble lives of all rather than the few.

To achieve this, it will be necessary to acknowledge that on occasion, the views and opinions we hold are misguided, inaccurate, and possibly the result of the biases and manipulations of others.

Or we might find that there is a middle course that can conciliate extremes. Having the right to an opinion is one thing, regardless of whether it is an informed or an ignorant opinion; being enslaved to it is something else entirely.

Douglas R. Sharp, Ph.D. is a retired professor of theology, religion and society.