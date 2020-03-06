Dogs are loyal, beloved family members. Puppy mills are a betrayal of the bond we share with them. One would be hard pressed to find a Coloradan who disagrees with that sentiment. That’s why Colorado Springs should support placing reasonable restrictions on local puppy-selling pet stores to curb puppy mill cruelty and protect consumers from incurring expensive veterinary costs.
Large scale commercial breeding facilities that treat mother dogs like machines and puppies like products, with little regard for their well-being, are a big problem across the country. Colorado exacerbates that problem by allowing puppy mills to exist in our state and by importing thousands of dogs each year from other states to be sold in pet stores.
Of course, pet stores are not honest about where their puppies come from. One local pet store owner recently wrote in a guest column in the Gazette that puppy mills operate in the dark so she couldn’t source from them, but she fails to mention that pet stores allow puppy mills to keep their cruelty hidden. The public only sees the cute puppy in the pet store window, while the mother dog languishing in a faraway mill is forgotten.
Transport documentation obtained from the Colorado Department of Agriculture coupled with federal and state inspection reports prove that puppy-selling pet stores across the state import puppies from out-of-state puppy mills that keep hundreds of dogs in squalid conditions.
The two Pet City stores in town recently sourced from breeders that have been cited for the following issues: excessive buildup of feces, a puppy covered with scabs, a cattle prod used to break up dog fights, fly infestations, sanitizing enclosures only once every 2-3 months, eye infections, a limping dog, inadequate protection from the elements, puppies’ feet passing through mesh floors, and unsafe enclosures. These are puppy mills.
Luckily, those concerned about this issue can take it up with their local lawmakers. Just last week, the Colorado Springs City Council held a work session on the puppy mill-pet store connection and discussed the possibility of enacting an ordinance prohibiting the sale of puppies in pet stores.
Colorado Springs should join the more than 340 localities across the nation, including several in Colorado, and the states of Maryland, Maine and California in enacting a policy that cuts off the puppy mill to pet store pipeline and drives the pet market towards more humane sources.
Such an ordinance would protect animals and consumers. The two Pet City stores in town sell puppies for thousands of dollars with promises of healthy and well-socialized puppies. Yet, the conditions the puppies were born into and overbreeding often lead to long-term health problems. The stress of being taken from their mothers too early and the close proximity to other sick puppies during transport and at the pet store often leads to sickness. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued advisories warning the public about an antibiotic-resistant infection linked to pet store puppies that has sickened over 100 Americans. Plus, the financing options offered to those who cannot afford the $1,000 or higher price of a puppy have unconscionable interest rates and can lead to long term financial hardship.
With Americans spending over $90 billion last year on pet products and services, retailers have ample opportunities to find new niches within the industry, as many other pet stores have done in recent years. Residents looking to add a new pup to their family will seek out more humane sources, including responsible breeders who only sell dogs directly to the public.
Amy Jesse is the puppy mills policy director for the Humane Society of the United States. She lives in Denver. Jesse is a national expert on federal, state and local legislation concerning puppy mills and pet stores.