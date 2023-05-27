May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a mental health professional working primarily in the field of substance use disorders for the last 25 years, I have found the intersection of mental health and substance use is profound and often overlooked. And stigma persists between them.

Mental Health Awareness Month offers us an opportunity to open a dialogue about the importance of mental health and substance use professionals working together to combat stigma and provide comprehensive, integrated care for those who want and need it.

When I started in the field, I felt like I had to choose between two professions. That always seemed odd to me. Why were there different places and people to treat these seemingly hand-in-hand conditions?

Recently, the mental health and substance use treatment fields have begun to integrate. However, more can be done to reduce stigma within the professional treatment community and from a cultural perspective for the people seeking mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

A therapist I met recently who has worked in the mental health field for years said, “I don’t know how to treat substance use.” Another said, “I don’t work with addiction issues because I don’t like when my clients lie to me.” Are we to assume that people with simple depression never lie and those with substance use disorders always do?

We need also to remind people that just as depression is normalized in our culture, substance use disorders are also prevalent, destructive, and under-diagnosed. We are now training professionals to understand that addiction is a disease like diabetes or high blood pressure.

We’re also providing education that recovery is possible for everyone. For example, Colorado’s stigma reduction campaign, Lift The Label, shares powerful and personal stories of individuals in Colorado who broke down barriers to treatment and battled through stigma and addiction to find recovery for themselves or loved ones.

While it might be difficult or uncomfortable to discuss mental health or substance use disorders, as professionals we are obligated to look at both issues with compassion, empathy and understanding. We need to be honest about our desire to avoid that which might makes us look at unpleasant parts of ourselves.

We live in a world where drinking alcohol is common at social events and in some places smoking marijuana is just as pervasive. Of the roughly 133 million alcohol users in this country, 45% have had a binge within the last month (SAMHSA, 2021). Using a substance in an unhealthy pattern does not mean that you have a problem. And feeling down does not mean that you are depressed.

As we seek to validate and normalize feeling down as well as depression, we must also encourage the validation of the difference between substance use and addiction. Particularly because many of those seeking treatment for mental health disorders also have a substance use disorder and to effectively treat them, we must address both. As we acknowledge the damage that stigma toward substance use creates in our culture, we must look within ourselves as professionals and challenge our own biases to best serve our clients.

Donna Goldstrom, director of Behavioral Health Services, Front Range Clinic, is a licensed addictions counselor as well as a licensed professional counselor who has worked in the field for almost 30 years. She lives in Fort Collins.