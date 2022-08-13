Last week, The Colorado Springs Gazette shared a story entitled “Hospices have become big business for private equity firms, raising concerns’ recently published by Kaiser Health News.
The article shared information that has many worried that the original hospice vision and commitment to care might be fading as private equity and investment companies become owners of more hospice organizations across the country. There are numerous such examples of these ownership types here in the Colorado Springs community.
The information shared is important to read and understand the implications as there has never been a more important time for the kind of person-centered, serious illness, and end-of-life care that members of our community will need going forward.
Hospice providers, regardless of their business structure, should be unified by the mission to provide high quality of end-of-life care to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.
Besides considering whether the hospice is for-profit or nonprofit when choosing a hospice provider, it’s important to learn how services are provided, the structure of the patient care team, and the special programs or additional services available to you or your loved one from that hospice provider.
Nonprofit hospices invest dollars in community services, clinical education for staff to enhance care, to offer additional therapeutic treatments, and accept patients regardless of their diagnosis, location of care, their insurance or ability to pay. We believe our mission is important to all those facing end of life and to the communities we have been privileged to serve over the last 43 years.
We think it is important for you to know whether the hospice providing care for your loved one is part of a corporation with the primary goal of generating profit, or a community-based hospice committed to the highest quality of care for your loved one.
You have a right to be informed and a right to choose. Choose carefully and choose quality.
As the article states, for profit hospices hire fewer staff and spend less on patient care than nonprofit hospices in order to maximize their profits.
The article cites studies that have found for profit hospices have higher rates of complaints and deficiencies, have more emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and see doctors or nurse practitioners two-thirds less often than a nonprofit hospice.
Furthermore, the study found that patients in for profit hospices are less likely to have received any patient care visits in the last three days of life, than patients of nonprofit hospice providers. These are serious issues that compromise quality hospice care.
Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, the first hospice in El Paso County, is the only community-based, nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider in our community.
For more than 40 years, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care has been the largest and most trusted hospice provider in the region — assessing and meeting our community’s needs for serious illness care, end-of-life care and grief and bereavement care with a broad range of services. We could not do this without the help of our community. Thank you for your ongoing support.
Dawn Darvalics is the president of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and can be reached at 719-633-3400.