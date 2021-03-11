Colorado’s political future, at least for the next 10 years, might be decided by three retired judges in the coming days. This panel of retired judges is overseeing the appointment of the 12 members to the Legislative Redistricting Commission. It’s an unenviable job. By picking dedicated, fair-minded citizens, Colorado will become the envy of redistricting reforms across the nation. Skew the appointments toward one party or the other, and Colorado’s reform efforts will be viewed as a failure.
The first six members — two Democrats, two Republicans, and two unaffiliated — have been chosen. The judicial panel seems to have done an excellent job selecting intelligent, articulate, fair-minded applicants. In the coming days, the judges will select the final six members, again two from each party affiliation.
With the first six members being Caucasian, the judges will undoubtedly look for qualified appointees who fulfill the Colorado Constitution’s requirement that the commission reflect Colorado’s racial, ethnic, gender and geographic diversity. On the list of the judges’ finalists from the first round is an outstanding unaffiliated individual from El Paso County who fits the bill: Parthasarathy (Parth) Melpakam. We write today to enthusiastically recommend his appointment.
Each of us, one Democrat and one Republican, can speak directly of Melpakam. We know him. Parth is truly an exceptional individual capable of making Colorado’s new redistricting process a success. He is a fair and honest person not aligned with either of the major political parties, intelligent, and a consensus-builder. His character and integrity command respect from all sides. He would add tremendous value to the commission.
In redrawing the state’s 100 legislative districts, the commission faces a huge challenge. Every 10 years after the decennial Census, the U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw districts to equalize population. In practice, the process has gotten more and more political.
Gerrymandering, whereby political parties rig maps to lock in electoral advantages, has become commonplace. In 2018, the voters of Colorado approved Amendments Y and Z to reform the process by creating politically balanced citizens commissions to redistricting and ending gerrymandering.
Perhaps no area of the state has been subject to more partisan wrangling over map drawing and charges of gerrymandering than El Paso County. The 2011 and 2001 State Senate and House maps were, shall we politely say, creative. Neighborhoods and communities of interest were unnecessarily divided.
As a member of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations, an organization dedicated to promoting the interests of Colorado Springs’ neighborhoods, Parth would be a compelling advocate for the creation of common-sense districts in the county that protect our region’s unique communities of interest and the character and integrity of our neighborhoods. He is praised and respected by leaders throughout the region from all walks of life: business leaders, community organizers, union officials, and policy advocates, to name just a few.
Redistricting, of course, involves much more than El Paso County. Each of the commission’s 12 members will be charged with making difficult decisions about maps in areas outside their familiarity. This is where Parth has the capability to be a positive game-changing leader for the commission.
As concerned community leaders, we have observed his performance on the District 11 School Board. Neither of us even knew his party affiliation (unaffiliated) until we learned of his application to the commission. Not because he is indecisive; rather, this is a testament to his ability to listen to all sides, study issues carefully, and build bridges across party lines. Parth is impartial. He is a consensus-builder.
The judges responsible for making these appointments face a difficult challenge. There are undoubtedly excellent applicants across the state. But the judges are fortunate to have such a capable and qualified applicant in Parth Melpakam. It is hard to imagine someone better able to navigate the commission’s challenges and make Colorado’s redistricting commission a success than Parth.
We enthusiastically support Parth for the Legislative Redistricting Commission.
Janice “JJ” Frazier, a Democrat, is chairperson of the Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission. Robert “Bob” Null, a Republican, is a former District 11 School Board member and treasurer. The views expressed here are their own.