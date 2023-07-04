Assuming the rain stays away tonight, the skies above Colorado Springs and all along the Front Range will be filled with fireworks, an annual tradition first predicted by future president John Adams in 1776.

Writing to his wife Abigail a day after the Continental Congress voted for independence, Adams suggested future celebrations would be seen as a “Day of Deliverance” and commemorated “by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty.” He said Independence Days would include, “pomp and parade” and feature “shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

Time would prove Adams right. It’s estimated that 150 million hot dogs will be consumed today – a lot of them by Joey Chestnut at the Nathan’s Coney Island hot dog eating contest in New York – and nearly $3 billion worth of fireworks will be lit off.

One of the men responsible for millions of those billions is Phil Grucci, CEO of Fireworks by Grucci.

The Gruccis are considered the “First Family of Fireworks” — a distinction awarded after a worldwide competition, and as a result of six generations of Gruccis keeping things going thru good times and bad. If you’re not familiar with the name Grucci, you’ve inevitably seen their work. For the last 40 years, they’ve provided the fireworks for every presidential inauguration, as well as the Olympic games.

I spoke to Phil this past week from his Long Island, N.Y., office. He was relaxed – despite the fact his company was putting on over 65 shows all across the country from New York City down to Florida and all the way across the Pacific in Hawaii.

Phil’s eyes light up when he talks about how much joy he gets watching others enjoy a good fireworks show. He mentioned how the same look of awe and wonder is on an 80-year-old man’s face as a 5-year-old. The only difference are the wrinkles on the old man.

I asked him what the allure of fireworks are, and he said it’s partly because they engage nearly all of our senses: we see them, we hear them, and we can even smell and taste the black powder. There’s also some danger involved, which always adds interest. It’s a nostalgic experience for a lot of us, too.

July 4th is a time of celebration, but it’s also a time to remember. Fireworks may light up the sky, but they also light up our minds to thoughts that might need some dusting off.

Fireworks bring me back to sitting on my father’s shoulders at Jones Beach, or lying on top of our Plymouth station wagon’s roof to watch the colorful displays.

There was also a time I grabbed the wrong end of a sparkler in our backyard. I’d like to forget that, but I can’t. Lately, Memorial Park has been the site of happy family memories.

There are a lot of metaphorical fireworks in our country these days, and maybe even in our families. Unfortunately, those pyrotechnics don’t wait for darkness to go off. These are the worst kinds of fireworks. We all know about the political ones, but the personal might hurt the most. It might be a relationship gone bad, a broken heart, a broken dream, or maybe a child who feels misunderstood.

If those are the kinds of fireworks in your life, hang in there. The smoke will eventually clear. It always does.

Maybe just for tonight, lose yourself in the beauty of the best kinds of fireworks and revel in America’s 247th birthday party. We get to live here – and that’s no small thing. Freedom is fragile, but we also need to remember, it isn’t free. Wherever you may be, happy Independence Day!

Paul J. Batura is a local writer and host of WHAT A LIFE! Lessons from Legends radio program heard on 100.7 FM KGFT on Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. You can reach him via email: [email protected] or Twitter @PaulBatura.