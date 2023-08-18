Even though temperatures are expected to be nearing 90 degrees by week’s end, and more than a month of summer remains on the calendar, most students in the Pikes Peak region are now returning to the classroom this month.

The length of the average school year varies by state (the average is 180 days), but here in Colorado, institutions are required to schedule 160 days of instruction.

Before mandatory attendance, some schools in the country were open most of the year. Back in 1842, New York City students could attend as many as 248 days.

Eventually, most school calendars more closely mirrored the seasonal one, with summer vacation beginning mid-to-late June and then ending just after Labor Day.

As a child growing up in the late 1970s and ’80s on New York’s Long Island, this was my rhythm, and it made sense to me. Just as the mercury was rising, we were free to go to the pool, beach, or park — and come September, just as the air began to cool, back to the classroom we would go.

Settled for more than a quarter-century in our great Centennial State, though, those traditions have faded faster than our dramatic sunrises and sunsets. District 49 kicked off the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 1. District 20, the city’s most populous, welcomed students on Monday. I feel a similar sense of disappointment and frustration each year at this time.

Reasons for making August the new September are many, with the most common being a desire to provide for more days of instruction ahead of statewide testing. Officials suggest earlier start times allow for more teacher days, as well as more breaks throughout the school year.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In reality, those explanations ring hallow with me, and remind me of someone’s silly suggestion to lengthen or shorten the basepaths in baseball to eliminate all the close plays.

It’s semantics — but at the expense of glorious, golden days under Colorado’s warm sunshine and azure August skies.

Shifting everything forward unnecessarily hijacks summer, giving it something of a bum rush. We know that Colorado summer weather doesn’t hit its stride to, well summer. It’s never made sense to me why “summer” vacation begins in spring and ends long before fall even begins.

I’ll plead guilty to being nostalgic for the July and August of my youth.

These lazy days weren’t just great fun — but married the good weather with the wonders of childhood. Whether it was playing stickball with my friends, riding our bikes to 7/11 for Big Gulps — or days at Oceanside Pool or Jones Beach, there is something magical about carefree days with your friends in the heat and sun.

The writer of Ecclesiastes says there’s a time for everything, and so it goes with education. It’s important for the rising generation to hit the books.

Paul J. Batura is a local writer and host of WHAT A LIFE! Lessons from Legends radio program heard on 100.7 FM KGFT on Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. You can reach him via email: [email protected] or Twitter @PaulBatura.