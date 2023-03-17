The Gazette published an article about the Flying Horse Metro Districts (FHMDs) on March 4. The article listed a number of concerns and questions about the FHMDs, many of which have no basis in fact. Initially, please be aware that metro districts (MD) are a vital financing tool for any large-scale master plan, as without this financing many of the most attractive communities could not be built, including Flying Horse.

To develop the first lot in Flying Horse, we were required to expend in excess of $40MM in infrastructure, including widening of Highway 83, constructing new Northgate Boulevard, building Smith Creek Bridge, providing a water booster station that serves a large portion of northern Colorado Springs, etc.

These expenditures are required to be made before the first lot or home is sold and have no collateral value to a bank, as upon completion they are conveyed to the City. You can’t borrow against them as there is effectively no collateral value. When you obtain a mortgage for your home, the bank is secured by the value of your home. When you engage in development of infrastructure that is conveyed to the city, there is nothing to secure a bank to lend you money for those improvements. That’s where a MD serves such a vital purpose.

The MD issues bonds, typically to sophisticated investors, that are repaid solely from property taxes derived from future lots and homes. The bondholders, not the homeowners, bear risk of repayment. If the future property taxes are not sufficient to pay for the bonds, the bondholders are the ones who have investment risk. They have no right to assess homeowners; their sole repayment source is tax revenue. The homeowners, so long as they pay their property taxes, have no threat to their home.

Reporting on MDs is complicated. There are important points that are often overlooked and were certainly not presented in the recent article on the FHMDs:

MD money can only be spent on eligible public improvements; things like water, sewer, curb and gutter, asphalt, landscaping, parks, etc. There are substantial and meaningful checks and balances in place to ensure the money is expended appropriately. Those of us at Classic Homes that have served on the FHMD boards since 2005 adamantly stand behind the fact that no money has been spent on anything other than eligible public improvements.

In fact, at the time we were spending the money there was no requirement for a MD to hire an independent third party engineer to review how expenditures were made. Instead, the law only required an affidavit from the developer and scrutiny by the District counsel. From the inception, we have always required independent third party engineering review and we have gone above and beyond anything required by State law.

The MDs can only tax at the rate allowed by the service plan governing the MD. No developer has the right to increase taxes on the residents to increase revenue without resident approval.

Not only do we not have any intention of raising the taxes, as was reported in the article, we have no right to do so. Pragmatically, the largest taxpayer by a long measure in the FHMDs is Classic. We have built The Club at Flying Horse, two hotels, our corporate office building and a number of retail shops. Obviously, we are quite comfortable that the taxes will remain reasonable and appropriate or we would not have done so.

The FHMDs have been audited annually since 2005. Never has one audit questioned the public improvements that were built with the money.

Whenever a MD issues bonds, the scrutiny to issue a public security is intense. There are layers of lawyers reviewing the transaction, including lawyers representing the bondholders and the bond issuer, disclosure, tax and district counsel. FHMDs could not have issued bonds without passing muster from all such parties.

In fact, the bonds of the FHMDs are one of a few in the State of Colorado that were given an “A” rating by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. That speaks volumes about the stewardship shown by the FHMD board in overseeing this development.

Helping to create the community that Flying Horse has become is one of the things that we, at Classic, are proud of; we consider it a privilege, an honor and a significant responsibility.

There is a reason that Flying Horse has been voted the best community in Colorado Springs since 2016. To suggest that there have been inappropriate dealings with the FHMDs is an insult and something which we believe we have to respond to strongly. Flying Horse would not exist today were it not for MDs and we feel it imperative that our community understand the critical role MDs play in quality development.

Doug Stimple is the CEO of Classic Companies.