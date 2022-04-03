Regardless of the era, technology has always shaped warfare, but as the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold before us, the use and application of commercial space-based assets and technologies is on full display.
In the weeks preceding the Feb. 24 invasion by Russian forces, full-color satellite imagery of camps, equipment and other military supplies were seen being assembled. While shots like these have been available for decades to the military and intelligence agencies, the fact that this imagery was publicly available on news sites, as well as on our phones to see, prevented any type of disinformation campaign from saying, “There’s nothing going on here.” The proof was in the pixels.
The fact that any of us could see the positioning of Russian military assets primed for attack reminds us of the black and white images President Kennedy shared with the public as the Cuban missile crisis unfolded in 1962. Nearly 60 years later, similar images — this time in color, with better resolution and far more immediacy, help tell the real story. The fact that these images were provided by commercial providers — not intelligence agencies or military assets — is the game-changer for commercial space and its capabilities.
Attaining and retaining higher ground always puts a fighting force at a greater advantage, which is why air superiority has often been the first priority of any modern military operation. Today, that superiority has to extend more than 40 miles above the Earth with regular orbits for assured visual and communications connectivity. Without it, any move or action is blurred and not fully informed, and in combat environments, those moves can have more grave consequences.
Today, space, like its twin technology cousin, cyber, is the critical infrastructure on which everything depends. No image, call or transaction can occur without it, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine only proves the force multiplier the commercial space industry has become.
With communications infrastructures either destroyed or severely compromised, the ability of Ukrainian President Zelensky to communicate with his government and military forces, let alone his people, was ruptured. That’s what an invading force wants to do — cut off the communications of its opponent to create confusion, dissonance and ultimately defeat. Enter SpaceX with its Starlink constellation and terminals to repair that breach.
Zelensky can communicate with the people he needs to, his citizens (and the world), and can further tell the story of what is brutally happening in surrounding suburbs, villages and city streets.
The citizen armies that have arisen have been mobilized as much by their love of their country as they have by the means for them to plan and execute tactical responses. Those capabilities have allowed many of their families to evacuate and supplies to be gathered from around the world to provide for nearly 3 million refugees, all while being able to issue their own Paul Revere rallying cry to respond to encroaching enemy forces. Having more than a week’s worth of visuals of a chronically stalled 40-mile military convoy outside your country’s capital can be motivation enough beyond the shelling of nuclear power facilities and children’s hospitals. Again, the proof is in the pixels.
From my experience with combat operations, no plan, regardless of how much time or resources are spent on it, will survive first contact with the enemy. There are too many extenuating factors that come into play. But for all of the military planning that went into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, no one could have imagined the force multiplier that commercial space assets or their related technologies could become when in the hands of a determined opponent.
While no military plan should be one-dimensional, to see what has come into focus in this environment with commercial companies providing front line resources and services is beyond game-changing. It introduces a power paradigm that will once again rewrite the playbooks of modern conflict. The incredible rise of the commercial space industry and the decentralization of the technologies and related applications that they provide (e.g., telecommunications, real-time imagery, and artificial intelligence) is a force we have not seen before.
Which is why the creation of America’s Space Force, recreation of U.S. Space Command, and other subsequent national space resources now have an additional force multiplier to consider. As they stand today, those entities have talked about and even defined ways to build partnerships with the commercial space sector. That is all welcome and promising, but in addition to any investments these organizations can make, it is in forging the creative and nimble talent that makes space infrastructure so important.
A free, empowered and creative private sector adds a dimension to national and economic security that cannot be easily replicated or thwarted. It enables accountability and measurable public transparency that is not, or will be, forgotten.
Tom Zelibor, retired rear admiral, USN, is CEO of Space Foundation, a 501©(3) global space advocate based in Colorado Springs.