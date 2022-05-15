For the 62nd consecutive year, The Broadmoor hotel, a century-plus-year-old Colorado Springs landmark otherwise known as the “Grand Dame of the Rockies,” has earned five stars from the Forbes Travel Guide. No other hotel or resort has been so good for so long.
In order to qualify for this high ranking, resorts must possess myriad qualities and characteristics, including “luxurious beds,” “supreme service” and “helpful housekeeping.” Even the time it takes to deliver a cup of room service coffee is calculated by reviewers and taken into consideration.
The Broadmoor hotel is an oasis nestled into the southwest part of town, sitting quietly in the shadow of Cheyenne Mountain. For generations of families, it’s been the site of countless memories and hosted numerous historic events. But it’s actually much more than a top-rated resort attracting presidents, celebrities and even royalty. It serves an even greater purpose than simply meeting and even exceeding the expectations of its guests.
The “Broadmoor Way” models the way we should live individually and corporately. In this increasingly coarse and corrosive culture, we would be wise to heed the resort’s commitment to good manners and its tireless devotion to both its staff and guests.
For example, Broadmoor employees are trained and required to acknowledge and make eye contact with each guest they encounter. It’s more than just a good business tactic.
To be “seen” is among the greatest longings of the human heart. In an automated and impersonal world, it feels good to be personally greeted, and especially by name.
So, instead of just silently passing someone on the trail or in a store and looking down or looking away the next time you’re out, smile and say hello.
The hotel staff is trained to anticipate guests’ needs and desires. This thoughtfulness is one of the features that distinguishes the resort. Little niceties can make a big impact. I know couples who have celebrated an anniversary or milestone there, and they unexpectedly found a basket of fruit in their room, along with a handwritten note. Our marriages, friendships and work relationships would all benefit from this proactive and considerate approach.
The Broadmoor also practices and adheres to an understated elegance. Privacy is highly regarded and fiercely protected. Many years ago, the legendary comedian Bob Hope was staying at the resort and planned a quiet dinner with his wife, Dolores. The hotel was concerned they’d be interrupted and stopped on the way to their table. The solution? The lights were dimmed and staff arranged to have a flaming dessert brought to a table on the other side of the restaurant. With eyes and attention diverted, Mr. and Mrs. Hope were surreptitiously escorted to a quiet corner spot. Being sensitive to a person’s situation and safeguarding their privacy is a mark of true friendship.
With well-funded and trained landscape crews, the hotel’s exteriors are exquisitely kept and well-manicured. The lawns are mowed, and the trees are trimmed. Flowers are colorful and seasonal. While we may not all be able to afford such opulence, keeping our yards neat and attractive shows respect and care for our neighborhood. As the old Dutch saying goes, “If everyone sweeps in front of their own door, the whole world will be clean.”
Colorado Springs is a better place because of The Broadmoor — and the city and its people will be better off if they adopt some of the habits and policies that continuously make it one of the finest and highest ranked resorts in the world.
Jim Daly is president of Focus on the Family, and Paul J. Batura is a writer and the VP of communications for the Colorado Springs-based ministry.