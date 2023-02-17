The COVID-19 pandemic and resultant restrictions created hardships for employees and employers across the nation. Like other states, Colorado restaurants were the most affected facing longterm difficulties from which many never recovered.

A mid-2020 survey by the National Restaurant Association estimates that one third of restaurants across the country had closed their doors permanently. Our community rallied in response, coming together to ask state and local governments for flexibility that would allow our struggling restaurants a fighting chance. With the ability to offer cocktails to go, options to use one time federal relief dollars to ensure our employees got paid and flexibility to explore new dining options as we slowly reopened, our industry was able to survive.

The post-pandemic era has seen restaurants begin to recover, adapting to a new set of expectations and challenges. We now face a broad workforce shortage that has forced us to adapt to rapid hiring practices, offering more flexibility for employees and tailoring our service hours to fit our staffing capacity.

While it would seem obvious to most observers that the flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances offered the best way forward to an industry in recovery, it seems that some members of the state Legislature disagree. Early in the legislative session we are seeing a bill that would take onerous and overbroad regulations and apply them to a variety of employers in a one-size fits all approach. As written, this legislation would result in lawsuits, fines and ultimately, fewer opportunities for employees.

House Bill 23-1118, sometimes referred to as the “Fair Work Week’’ bill, introduces a set of sweeping regulations that would restrict the ability of numerous employers to set schedules in a way that meets the continuously shifting customer demand. For restaurants, retailers and many employers involved in logistics for those industries, this legislation mandates strict employee scheduling practices, limits hiring options, creates financial disincentivization for shifting schedules and adds extensive liability to employers.

This bill is presented as a means of providing employees with more stability and predictability in scheduling through new mandates. First, and central to the bill, is the requirement that schedules be set and posted two weeks in advance, and incurring “predictability pay,” “rest shortfall pay,” and other de facto fines on employers when schedules necessarily shift.

Second, the bill requires a minimum guaranteed pay of 15% of the average hours an employee works per week, regardless of hours worked. Third, employers face a requirement that employees be offered any available hours, up to 40 hours a week or 12 hours per day, before any new employees may be hired. This provision carries with it a “retention pay” penalty equal to six months of pay for an employee not properly offered additional hours.

Finally, employers would be required to get written consent for any schedule changes from employees or face fines.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

There are also a number of issues stemming from the broad language of the bill, and the definitions it uses to categorize employees. While HB23-1118 specifies a threshold of 250 employees for an employer to be covered, this count includes all employees worldwide, not simply in Colorado. Small employers such as franchise owners would be subject to the new regulations, regardless of the number of employees on their payroll. Additionally, the bill includes independent contractors such as those providing janitorial, security or “other labor that is integral to the business” as employees against the 250 threshold.

These new mandates ignore basic realities of the restaurant industry, retail industry, and related businesses covered in the “one size fits all language” of this legislation. In particular, restaurants operate on the slimmest of margins, 3-5% on average, before having to factor in variables like pay for hours not worked and penalties paid for shifting schedules. When additional costs to adjust HR and scheduling practices to account for increased levels of regulation are added, restaurants would face significant increases in costs under this legislation.

Restaurants are not the only industry facing workforce and staffing challenges, but they are certainly some of the least suited to adopt regulations of this kind. The costs to implement these new regulations are significant, especially as many restaurants are not yet fully recovered from the damages caused by the pandemic.

When paired with the increased liability from this legislation, the “Fair Workweek” is less likely to help employees in the long term. In fact, data from Oregon, and from municipalities that have adopted similar laws show an increase in the likelihood that employers schedule fewer shifts overall to avoid running afoul of the law.

While proponents of the Fair Workweek legislation might have the best of intentions in mind for employees, this legislation is likely to prove far from a fair deal for anyone involved. The sweeping and punitive approach drafted in this bill shows a misunderstanding of the intricacies of those businesses it seeks to regulate. The increases in costs, penalties and legal liability for employers will ultimately be less of a benefit and more of a hindrance to employees in these industries, as opportunities and flexibility that have long been the norm are regulated away.

The Colorado Legislature should consider the unintended consequences of HB23-1118, and look for ways to help our restaurants and retail employers continue the recovery started in recent years.

Michelle Tallarico serves on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC and is vice chair of the Chamber’s Government Affairs Council.