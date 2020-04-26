This past Saturday, the Air Force Academy honored the 967 graduates of the Class of 2020 in a historic event that included many firsts for our academy. It was the first time that a class graduated early, and the first time the ceremony was held on the Terrazzo, right at the heart of our campus. For the first time, we sent graduates to the Space Force, with 86 commissioning into the newest branch of our armed services.
And while it was also the first time our events were closed to the public, we certainly felt the incredible, unwavering support of this community, from the flags and banners displayed in windows and outside homes, to the many inspiring messages and videos of congratulations our cadets received. More than 33,000 people livestreamed the ceremony, and nearly 950,000 have watched it overall.
In the midst of some of the most difficult weeks in the history of our academy, our cadets, faculty, staff and entire base population have received an outpouring of support, galvanizing our spirits and rejuvenating us to tackle the many challenges ahead. On behalf of our entire academy — thank you to Colorado Springs and this entire Front Range region.
In time we will once again be able to celebrate our successes together, to enjoy recreation together, and to share one another’s company with the freedoms we are accustomed to. But as we all grapple with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud that our academy is part of an extraordinary community that has shown that physical distance and separation does not mean that we have to become distant in our empathy or in our support and encouragement for one another.
In these uncommon and challenging times, I am once again reminded what a privilege it is for our local military members to live, work, learn and serve here. The ways that we connect might look different for the time being, but this connection is vital to the resilience of our community, and I am proud to say I have seen its benefits with the support Colorado Springs has shown us.
One of our Air Force’s core values is “Service Before Self,” and I am inspired to see so many across our community and our nation embodying that core value to safeguard the health and well-being of their fellow Americans.
Military retirees are some of the longest serving and most dedicated members of our community, and our debt and commitment to them runs deep. Despite being accustomed to utilizing our facilities and services, they have stayed off base to help us protect the health of our cadets. Our cadet sponsor families are an integral part of our mission and even with their separation from the cadets they have shown us incredible support.
Close relationships like these make the restrictions of this health crisis even more difficult, but there are many selfless people in our communities who in their work and actions are putting the needs of others before their own, and deserve our thanks and gratitude for all they have done and continue to do. And to the families that have been affected by this pandemic, we grieve with you.
In my nearly four decades in uniform, these past few weeks have been some of my most difficult, and I know this is a view shared by many of my colleagues among the AFA leadership team, and across our campus.
We have experienced loss and have been confronted with unprecedented challenges, but with the support of this community we are weathering this storm together, and will emerge even stronger. There are many uncertainties about what is to come in the months ahead, but we are grateful for the support of this community as we navigate through uncharted territory. Colorado Springs is our home, and we are proud to be a part of a place where we can find strength in togetherness despite our physical distance.
Thank you for joining me in the pride and admiration I feel for the Class of 2020, who are making our air and space forces stronger because of a community that has lifted them up toward even greater achievements.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria is the AFA superintendent.