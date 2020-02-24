These days, it seems as though most policy decisions at the state capitol are made on party-line votes, adding to the growing divisiveness and “us-vs-them” mentality that appears to be sadly defining our current political culture. So when a controversial bill comes up where one or two elected representatives really take the time to learn about the issue and vote for the best interests of their constituents and the state — even when it means bucking the party-line – it is an occasion worthy of comment and gratitude. Representatives Bri Buentello and Donald Valdez deserve just such gratitude.
Earlier this month a bill was heard at the state Legislature that would have had a devastating impact on pet store businesses across the state, including my own, and on the welfare of hundreds, if not thousands of dogs, cats, and other potential pets in the state and beyond.
The bill, HB 1084, would have made it illegal for pet stores like mine to sell dogs and cats to our customers.
Anybody who has ever visited a pet store like ours knows the level of devotion and attention that we take in ensuring the well-being of the animals in our care. That extends beyond merely ensuring their physical needs are met, but includes going the extra mile to make sure our dogs and cats we offer for sale are comfortable, happy, and loved, afforded ample opportunities for play and exercise, and have access to the best veterinary care possible, including the proper vaccinations, puppy health preventatives, and nutrition. We follow – and exceed – all federal and state regulatory requirements and take a great deal of care in ensuring that our animals not only come from good, ethical breeders, but also that they go to good forever homes. There was simply no need for this bill.
And yet it was introduced anyway. Had it passed, my business, and many others like mine, would have been forced to close. A great deal of our business is the sale of dogs and cats to good homes. If we were forced by law to reduce ourselves to simply a pet supply store, we would find ourselves trying to compete with major national and multi-national big-chain pet-supply stores. Yes, we sell pet food and all the necessary supplies needed for caring for your pet, but ours is a completing different business than what the big box stores provide. We offer the personal connection between the breeder and the pet owner, so that our customers can know with certainty the origins, history, health records, and other details of their new family member. That is our passion and our livelihood, and that is what this bill sought to eliminate.
But the effects of HB 1084 would have been even worse for the animals. Our business exists because of the demand for pets in our animal-friendly state. That demand would still be here had this bill passed; what would not be here would be responsible, licensed, law-abiding, ethical facilities from which to buy them. Filling the void would be the, underground, substandard, unregulated, and cruel world of the puppy mill. The value we bring to both the animals and their future families is accountability and transparency in the pet sourcing process. Remove us from the equation and you remove both of those qualities, and everyone suffers – the heartbroken pet parents who have to deal with the often-terrible consequences of early neglect from unlicensed breeders, and especially the animals themselves. We operate in the light; puppy mills and cruel, disreputable, unregulated sources flourish in the darkness.
Fortunately, as this bill hit its first committee, several lawmakers took the time to properly research the issue, visit our facilities, and learn about what we do, rather than simply accept the flood of mistaken information and misconceptions which propelled bill. Representatives Buentello (D-Pueblo) and Valdez (D-La Jara) in particular deserve to be singled out for doing the right thing.
They deserve thanks for their courage, compassion, and understanding, and especially for their dedication to their roles as public servants and representatives of the people. It is refreshing to realize that there are still those in politics who put good public policy ahead of party, and integrity ahead of expediency.
We commend Representatives Buentello and Valdez for their diligence and boldness in defense of small businesses, consumers, and animals; and on behalf of Colorado’s pet store owners, pet parents, and the animals themselves, I wish to say to them, and to all who voted down this ill-conceived bill, thank you.
Bree Maestas is the second-generation owner of Pet City in Colorado Springs.