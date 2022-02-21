We’ve had to rethink a lot about how we live our day-to-day lives since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
How we work, how we communicate, how we shop, and so much more were completely upended once it hit. The pandemic has changed some things for good.
Nothing, however, has changed as much as health care. As hospitals and doctors’ offices adjusted to deal with the risks posed by the virus, they had to turn to new technologies to care for their patients. Telehealth became especially prominent, with some estimates indicating telehealth usage is now 38 times higher than it was before the start of the pandemic.
Recently, the global health-care lead at Zoom spoke to the ways the company is preparing for telehealth to become a normal part of nearly every aspect of health care in the future.
This growth of telehealth technology has the potential to drastically improve care for patients across the country living in rural areas, who often have trouble getting to the nearest healthcare facility. In Colorado, where our rich and beautiful geographic diversity can unfortunately create immense barriers to accessing health care for rural communities, the expansion of telehealth technologies is especially welcome. It can help to overcome the hurdles that those geographical challenges create, and transform people’s lives for the better.
Few groups will be helped more than our state’s veterans. Nearly 370,000 veterans call Colorado home and, given that veterans tend to be more likely than others to live in rural areas, they will disproportionately feel the impact of any potential hurdles to getting health care in rural communities. Thankfully, as telehealth technologies have grown, so have solutions specifically designed to help veterans.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, for example, has partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and Philips to create the Accessing Telehealth through the Local Area Stations (ATLAS) program, which allows veterans to travel to their local VFW or American Legion post — often closer to them than the nearest hospital — to receive health care that they need. This way, they can get routine checkups without having to travel such significant distances while also getting other important services such as mental health care.
To best protect those who have served, we will need lawmakers to continue encouraging policies that allow these types of innovative answers to veterans’ biggest health care challenges. With their help, we can ensure that no matter where our veterans live, those who have risked everything to serve our nation can receive the care they deserve.
It’s encouraging that, in Colorado, we have representatives in Congress who are doing everything to accomplish this. Fifth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, has made it clear that bridging the divide making it more difficult for rural veterans to access health care is a top priority for him.
This is something that should be a priority for all of our nation’s lawmakers, and I sincerely hope that as Rep. Lamborn works to make health care more accessible for rural veterans, his colleagues from Colorado and every other state join him.
In the months and years ahead, it will be critical for us to utilize these strides forward in telehealth to improve how we deliver health care for veterans. We owe it to them to ensure that where they live does not dictate whether they can get the care that they deserve, and these new telehealth technologies can help us to achieve that.
Jordon Daniel is a volunteer advocate for veterans in Colorado and a U.S. Navy veteran who served 2002-2006.