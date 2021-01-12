I think our country needs to take a deep breath now that this election is over. I don’t think the problem is really the existence of people who disagree with each other-we always have- but rather the way we disagree, and how politicians and the current media business models tend to inflame those disagreements. If we frame the problem this way, the goal would be simply to calm the seas of civic life.
President-elect Joe Biden wants to promote unity. Based on my experience in DC, both as a career federal employee, and assignments In Congress and at the White House, I’ve got a few suggestions.
First, Congress clearly needs the mother of all team-building sessions. As a veteran of many, I’d suggest AOC and Lauren Boebert be assigned to the same small group. No one will be assigned their office until they’ve worked in a small group composed of Members from both parties and have signed on to five agreed upon proposals.
Second, have you ever noticed that proposed federal regulations have public comment periods, and yet legislative proposals don’t? If they did, everyone would be able to weigh in, not just interest groups of various kinds.
Each interest group wants something that’s best for them, not necessarily for the public. They could start with the list of all the proposals developed in the above team- building.
Third would be no Twitter accounts for elected officials. If the past four years have shown us anything, it’s that Tweeting instead of press releases is anathema to thoughtful public discourse. I actually went on Senator Cory Gardner’s once and felt like I needed a cleansing ritual afterwards. People were simply nasty. Why intentionally provide a safe space for hate? I’d make a rule that like career feds, elected officials can’t have their own Twitter accounts.
Fourth would be no money seeking for elected officials. I volunteered to work on now-Governor Jared Polis’ campaign via the website, but I never heard back except with emails asking for donations. Perhaps because I was on that list, I also received emails from an account in his name after he was elected, asking for more donations. Not a good look for public officials, in my opinion.
When people take their oaths of office, I think they should also suspend all donation seeking or other activities related to campaigning or future campaigns. They would only be able to campaign for themselves and only starting, say, four months before the election. That way we would know for sure they were working on what we were paying them to work on (governing, not stumping).
Fifth, we need a bipartisan Internal Peace Commission led by retired legislators and others with input from academic and practicing conflict resolution folks. We’re always talking about “using the best science” in policy. What policy could be more important than making our mutual public life better? Good policies flow from good people, quality and open discussions, and working in good faith.
It’s a simple idea. We know what’s broken. Let’s take a deep breath, reset our mistrust and hate levels to zero and get at it.
Sharon Friedman has extensive experience in public policy, including 15 years in DC. She is retired from the Forest Service, and edits a forest and federal lands policy blog called The Smokey Wire.