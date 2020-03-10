As you read this, thousands of nonprofit organizations are taking on today’s biggest challenges in every community across Colorado, helping to create a better state for all of us.
Rapid growth and rising costs of living have put pressure on many communities, while other areas aren’t sharing in the prosperity.
Wherever they operate, Colorado nonprofits are rising to the occasion and offering innovative solutions built on a lot of hard work.
But these organizations are constantly in need of new funding to continue their missions, particularly in the first half of the year when donations are traditionally lower.
Coloradans have a generous spirit. We want to contribute in our own way to causes and nonprofits that are important to us.
In a recent statewide survey by the Colorado Nonprofit Association, 85% of respondents said they think of themselves as someone who supports charitable causes.
Now Coloradans have a new, innovative way to act on our generous intent and give to nonprofits during an unusual time of year for charity — tax season.
A new state program that allows Coloradans to donate all or part of their state income tax refund to one of more than 7,750 eligible charities can provide a needed infusion of resources to nonprofits doing good work in our communities.
Forty-one states have some form of tax checkoff program, but Colorado’s new Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit program is the first in the nation to give taxpayers such broad choice. Previously, taxpayers could choose only from one of 18 causes approved by the Colorado Legislature.
By expanding eligibility to thousands more nonprofits all over the state, this new initiative has the potential to provide a significant financial boost to many more Colorado charities.
In 2018, Colorado returned more than $1 billion in refunds to 1.9 million state taxpayers. Each refund averaged $563. If each of us chose to donate just a portion of our refunds, this flood of support would reach community-based nonprofits across Colorado whose collective work makes our state such a wonderful place to live.
The Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit program was enacted by the legislature in 2018 and is effective starting this tax season. It is being promoted through an educational campaign ReFUND CO (RefundWhatMatters.org).
To participate, just look for the “Donate to a Colorado Nonprofit” line of your tax return or tax software and enter the name and registration number of the organization you want to support – or ask your tax preparer to do so on your behalf. Nonprofit registration numbers can easily be found with the search feature at RefundWhatMatters.org.
When you donate a portion of your state income tax refund to a nonprofit, your donation is anonymous.
The charity won’t have access to any of your tax information or even your name or contact information — but you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you’ve made a difference.
Whatever cause matters most to you –- from animal welfare to the environment to the arts — Colorado nonprofit organizations need our support now more than ever.
Renny Fagan is the president and CEO of Colorado Nonprofit Association, which provides support, education and advocacy for the state’s nonprofit sector.