At the end of December, UCHealth began opening up our COVID-19 vaccination clinics to seniors in southern Colorado. Since then, we’ve received dozens of letters and cards — heartfelt thank-you notes from every walk of life.
Among them: “I am so appreciative of all that you do for our community. Your professionalism and dedication at a time of crisis is amazing. A reminder of how all of us should be toward others.”
As we continue vaccinating the general public with safe and effective vaccines, I am pausing to reflect on why vaccination matters.
It’s been 15 months since the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global public health emergency. When news of the virus surfaced, many thought it would never breach the shores of this great nation. But it did, with lethal ferocity. By now, most of us know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized due to the severity of its symptoms or, sadly, died from the virus.
I have family members who are experiencing long-haul symptoms. I have close friends and colleagues who not only cared for patients with COVID-19, but fought it themselves. Over the Christmas holidays, I watched a family say goodbye to a father and husband when he simply could not continue any longer. After weeks on a ventilator, he succumbed — all hope lost.
Then, in mid-December, vaccines arrived after successful clinical trials. In the Pikes Peak region, UCHealth has administered more than 110,300 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Our hospitals are now seeing the impacts of the vaccine, with reduced COVID-19 admissions among the elderly because of high vaccination rates in that population.
Vaccines are a beacon of light. They have offered a breath of fresh air from what had become an unfamiliar world in which we no longer hugged, held hands with grandchildren or gathered for birthdays and other celebrations.
At our clinics, we constantly see the optimism on the faces of those seeking the vaccine. They share stories of isolation, anxiety, and now — of their hope. Hope for this pandemic nightmare to end. Hope for the return of “normal.”
It’s a hope that is carried by the collective vaccination of us all.
Why collective? Because we are a community of human beings. The pandemic has reminded us that we are all connected to each other, to nature, to the world.
This week, I met with the clinic staff and asked what they would say to someone who is hesitant about getting the vaccine. Their answers were telling: This will help bring back normal. It will allow us to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, be with family, get and give hugs.
It will help protect our families and neighbors. It will stop COVID. It will make our community safe again. The more people we vaccinate, the sooner we can make all this happen.
There’s a lot of misinformation about vaccines. I encourage everyone to educate themselves with reliable sources — excellent sites of information include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and UCHealth’s vaccine page.
Talk with your health care provider, or call our vaccine hotline at 720-462-2255 and Español: 844-945-2508.
We are happy to talk to you about the why, answer your questions, allay your fears. And talk to others who have received the vaccine about their experience.
Any adult can now self-schedule a vaccine appointment just by going to the UCHealth website.
As neighbors, parents, daughters, sons, husbands and wives, we have a responsibility to our community, our city, and ourselves.
We have a duty to protect those around us from a terrifying disease that robs lives — young and old. We have a responsibility to each other to end a health and economic crisis. Let’s bring jobs back, bring health back, and bring families back together.
A collective “shot in the arm” will help to bring our world into a new normal. We are not out of the woods yet — it is going to take everyone to rise up, wear a mask, be safe, protect you and your loved ones and get vaccinated.
In the words of another grateful patient, “…may your efforts contribute to bringing good health and normality to our community, nation and world.”
Carolyn Carroll Flynn, RN, is clinic operations manager of UCHealth vaccine clinics, south region.