Over my 40-plus year business career, I have watched, with great interest, the transformation of American capitalism as it moves from a “shareholder return” centric model to “stakeholder return” centric model. We should all celebrate this evolution.

In your editorial of March 30, 2023 “‘Social impact’ minor should emphasize profits”, you implied that UCCS is moving in the wrong direction by educating students about the “social impact” of business which does not emphasize profits. What you fail to consider, it seems to me, is that these students will have plenty of opportunity to learn the basic math of business as they obtain their degree, which will indeed emphasize that profits are a necessity to any successful business.

In Dr. Dennis Natali’s rebuttal published on April 7, 2023, he presents a strong argument for the education of “Social Impact” as part of the overall curricula of a business education. Where I disagree with him is that business itself should prioritize “social value” as its primary goal. Creatively, there is a special classification of business that exists today, a “B Corporation”, that will accommodate an organization that emphasizes social value over profits.

I have strong experience in creating new businesses. I believe that the primary reason to start a business should be to take advantage an opportunistic need in society, whether it be driven by increasing existing supply where there is a demand gap, or creating a new or better way to solve an emerging problem. Profit itself should be the primary driver. But, it should never be valued above all else.

A “shareholder return” business is completely focused on return on investment (ROI) for its financial owners. But it fails to address that a business has three constituents that it must serve: shareholders, customers, and employees…their “stakeholders”. As capitalism itself has evolved, as we read in Conscious Capitalism, “stake holder return” encompasses a broader responsibility that business must consider if it is to be truly successful. In fact, there are volumes of data that support evidence that any business that is truly embracing “stakeholder return” will achieve a much higher enterprise valuation than those who do not.

I believe there are three pillars of success of business: financial, community, and employment success.

Financial success is obvious: If a business cannot be profitable, the other pillars of success are irrelevant. However, profit alone is a hollow victory. Businesses should practice community success. Society needs business leaders that understand that they are the most influential drivers of societal well-being in America. They should always contribute as much as possible, not only in their contribution of tax dollars, but engaging in their community with behavior that uplifts the society.

Finally, employment success is imperative. As employers, businesses should be empathetic and servant-leadership driven. Businesses should invest in career development for their employees, and foster an environment where workers flourish and can earn a real living-wage. Happy, well-trained, engaged employees will always drive a better outcome, and will also strongly contribute to societal well-being. In fact, in my own experience, it makes running and owning a business a lot more fun. I want to work every day, side-by-side, with happy, engaged co-workers.

DEI and Social Impact are new terms that apply to a common-sense approach to business to do well by doing good. It is not about putting “Social Impact” ahead of profits. It is not an “either or”.

It is about both.

John Street is the founder of Pax8, Inc. and an award-winning entrepreneur who was recently named CEO of the Year by coloradobiz magazine. He is a long-time resident of Colorado Springs and is Chairman Emeritus of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.