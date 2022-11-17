Respiratory season came early this year, and the numbers are worse than we’ve seen in a long time. Households, clinics and hospital emergency rooms are getting hit hard with a heavy dose of respiratory syncytial virus (better known as RSV), influenza has returned to Colorado, and COVID-19 numbers are rising.
It’s important for us to be aware of this trend and take action to protect our most vulnerable community members.
RSV is a common, coldlike virus that can cause illness in most kids before they turn 2. Older kids and adults get it, too, but because the airways in young children’s lungs are so small, they can have more severe symptoms and even hospitalization.
In October, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the highest rates of pediatric RSV hospitalizations in the last five years and admissions continue to increase across pediatric beds in Colorado. While this surge in RSV alone is concerning, the test positivity rate for COVID-19 in Colorado is up 9%.
This surge in respiratory illness is not unique to our state: pediatric health care systems nationwide are experiencing a record number of RSV admissions. We are thankful for our state and local leaders, other hospitals, and primary care providers who have stepped up to do their part and offered help where they can.
Healthy adults can get RSV, but it will likely seem to them like they have a cold who might be more vulnerable to pneumonia and bronchiolitis (when the small airways in the lungs become clogged with mucus), particularly if they have underlying medical conditions.
It’s crucial for everyone to take some simple, proactive measures to prevent kids from getting sick.
Remember to wash your hands frequently, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough, and wear masks when you’re out in crowds if you’re showing symptoms. This goes for kids, too. If you’re a parent or caregiver, it’s also helpful to know the signs of RSV for your child.
Call your pediatrician if your child has a high fever and ill appearance, though not all children with RSV experience fever. Also watch for worsening cough, wheezing, signs of dehydration, unusual irritability or inactivity, or refusing to nurse or bottle feed.
If your child is having trouble breathing (fast breathing, labored breathing using extra muscles to breathe, blue lips), take them to the hospital immediately.
If your child has several symptoms but is not having difficulty breathing, you will most likely be able to care for them at home once you have contacted your pediatrician.
At-home care includes giving a fever reducer like ibuprofen, making sure they rest and drink fluids, and suctioning babies’ nasal secretions.
You can encourage older kids to blow their own nose, too. To aid in breathing, using a humidifier to moisten the air and give them a warm shower or bath since steam can help loosen mucus and open the airways.
While there is not yet a vaccine available for RSV for most kids, for kids 6 months old and up, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are available to help prevent severe illness.
Because RSV, influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, it can be challenging to know which virus a child has.
You can bookmark this Children’s Hospital Colorado guide to respiratory viruses to hear what pediatric experts are saying, help figure out what kids have at any given time, and learn what you can do to help them recover.
If we do our part, we can help protect Colorado kids and keep patient loads manageable at local hospital emergency rooms in what we expect will continue to be an unpredictable, but likely severe respiratory season.
Sara Saporta-Keating, M.D., is a pediatric infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.