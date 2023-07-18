Last month the Colorado Supreme struck down the Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act, passed in 2021, which intended to allow child victims to bypass the statute of limitations and seek reparations and accountability for their assailant and/or organizations that might have failed to apprehend and stop abuse.

The court cited the state Constitution’s ban on legislation that retroactively applies to conduct prior to its passage.

As a longtime child advocate, I would like to share some thoughts on the psychology behind the delay in reporting sexual abuse and the patience and respect we should have for victims.

When a child discloses their abuse, it can be months, years or decades after the abuse took place. With more adults sharing their stories every year, it’s showcasing that children struggle to speak up during their childhood.

There are many worries for a child abuse survivor that can silence them, including shame and fear. Studies indicate disclosure rates may be as low as 16 percent to 25 percent overall, and fewer than 25 percent of victims disclose immediately following the abuse.

Parents and guardians play a significant role in the disclosure process. The act of disclosing abuse is often based on how the children believes their parent or guardian will react and the problems it will cause.

This is why it is critical for kids to feel comfortable talking freely with their parent or guardian. Parents who listen open the door to a trusted relationship.

For children whose parent or guardian may react negatively, they may be worried about adverse consequences, including punishment and neglect. Simply being listened to and believed is essential for the child’s future healing and development.

Not understanding body safety and boundaries can also be a reason for delayed disclosure. While the actions taken against them may feel uncomfortable, they may not know they are wrong.

It’s important for parents to discuss general rights and wrongs at a young age when it comes to one’s body. The parent-child relationship isn’t the only factor playing a role in whether or when victims disclose.

Research has given mixed results when considering a child’s age and gender. Research points to older children and boys being more likely to delay or avoid disclosure compared with younger children and girls.

When a family member is the perpetrator, children are also less likely to disclose than those abused by a non-relative.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sadly, parents and trusted adults are often the abusers.

Parent perpetrators often instill a fear of loss of love in their children saying if they tell anyone, they won’t love them anymore. Most of the time, children are told something bad will happen if they disclose like the child being taken away or a parent going to jail.

If the topic is intimidating to us, we can only imagine how a child may feel. That’s why it’s understandable that victims tend to wait until later in life to disclose when they can understand the reality of what was done to them.

Stepping forward as an adult is beyond courageous as most adults comprehend that delaying disclosure can actually diminish successful prosecution, hinder therapeutic intervention and potentially expose other children to harm. As a community, let’s not discourage that.

As adults, it’s important that we empathize and build a relationship of trust with our children so they can speak up without hesitation. The Colorado Supreme Court’s repeal of this law further victimizes the abused for the perpetrator’s actions.

The systems we rely on to educate and assist our children such as schools, sports associations and faith-based organizations employ and supervise adults in positions of trust.

The position of trust is often used to access child victims, disallowing them to be held accountable demonstrates a society that does not take child safety seriously.

There are well documented cases of systems covering up abuse and continuing to allow known perpetrators access to children like the Catholic Church and USA Gymnastics. Protecting the perpetrator and the systems that protect them is unacceptable and has long term negative effects on our community.

Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center is here to ensure that all children feel safe and heard. Feel free to reach out to us at 719-636-2460 or visit www.safepassagecac.org.

If you suspect abuse or neglect, please contact Colorado’s anonymous Child Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

Maureen “Mo” Basenberg is the Executive Director of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center that provides hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.