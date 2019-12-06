As a retired Marine, I have experienced the transition from service to civilian life. I understand the difficulty of translating your skills and experience from active duty onto a resume. While many of us developed skills that could apply to a number of fields, many veterans have found a home in the energy sector, with veterans filling nearly 10% of the nation’s advanced energy jobs. Specifically, thousands of veterans have successfully found fulfilling careers within the growing solar energy industry.
Across the United States, the rise of solar energy has created hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs, with veterans occupying nearly 20,000 of those jobs representing almost 8% of the solar workforce.
As co-d
irector of the Veterans Advanced Energy Project, we help fellow veterans and military spouses transition to careers in advanced energy — including solar energy — so I know how important those opportunities are. My 30 years in the Marine Corps taught me — among many other life-shaping lessons — the value of stability and freedom only a steady job can provide.
In addition to connecting the advanced energy industry to veterans and military spouses, the Veterans Advanced Energy Project allows these talented Americans to continue to serve our national security interests. For example, energy is an acute vulnerability for forward deployed military commands, and the principle providers of that energy continue to be generators and fuel.
More than anything, fuel keeps commands focused backwards on logistical lines of sustainment —all the way back to ports and airfields. Fuel also comes with a host of hidden costs in storage, security, and building materials. Ninety-six percent of fuel delivered in Afghanistan for vehicles and bases is done by contracted delivery trucks starting in ports and airfields crossing international borders. Storing fuel requires us to enlarge bases’ perimeters, increasing demand for security to protect the increased base footprint, rather than directly and persistently engaging the enemy.
That compromising link must be broken. It’s vitally important to collaborate with industry in public-private partnerships to develop advanced energy solutions to benefit the war fighter. Secure microgrids sourced by predominantly renewable energy like solar should be at the heart of forward bases.
Industry is making massive improvement in the efficacy, weight, and durability of solar energy. There is no longer any reason why maneuver elements should have to wait for fuel trucks to arrive before they seize the next objective. Marines and soldiers should be equipped with lightweight renewable solar panels and wind generators, easily assembled, of low signature, and capable of powering a hasty assembly area or linking together for a company outpost. Energy security at this tactical level will make these maneuver elements more sustainable, maneuverable, stealthier and protective of the force, and ultimately more likely to accomplish the mission.
Unfortunately, the growth of the solar industry and the local jobs it supports is under threat across the country.
A critical federal policy called the Solar Investment Tax Credit, or ITC, is set to be phased out unless Congress takes action before the end of the year to extend it. Since the ITC came into effect in 2006, it has created over 240,000 jobs — 6,000 in Colorado. After the ITC was extended in 2015, the number of solar panels deployed began to increase almost exponentially. Now, homes across the country rely on solar installations for their electrical power. All those systems require a talented and seasoned workforce.
Without an extension of the ITC, in addition to the painful solar tariffs, the solar industry and the jobs created over the past several years are in danger of falling flat in 2020. We have retired service members that are eager to use their skills in a new, rewarding career, and as a country we cannot fail them by denying them that opportunity.
I urge Congress to support our veterans by extending the solar ITC in 2019 and passing the bipartisan Energy Jobs for Our Heroes Act in supporting reliable, good-paying energy jobs for our veterans.
Retired Col. Greg Douquet, Marine Corps, is co-director at Veterans Advanced Energy Project.