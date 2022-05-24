The Biden administration’s government against the people is visibly self-evident in burdens placed on American citizens from the open southern border, the high cost of fuel from the willful loss of U.S. energy independence, the disgraceful and hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that unnecessarily cost American lives and surrendered some $80 billion in U.S. military equipment, and out-of-control federal deficit spending, debt growth and economic mismanagement resulting in high inflation and heightened risk of a U.S. dollar collapse.
Now the Biden regime has facilitated the next critical stage toward the ‘Great Reset’ to be potentially consummated May 22-28, 2022. That is when the 75th World Health Assembly led by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be convening in Geneva, to vote on amendments formulated by the Biden Administration that would transfer the sovereignty of key functions of America’s health care administration to the WHO. These proposed amendments were developed by Biden administration officials during the first year in office, and they were quietly sent to the WHO on January 18, 2022, without an official statement or a single press conference. Very few are even aware of these critical developments. And now in a few days they will be voted on.
Should these amendments get adopted they would empower the WHO to unilaterally intervene in the affairs of any nation, including the U.S., that is merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of concern to other nations. The Biden amendments eliminate the prior restrictive language in place from the inception of the WHO in 1948 that specifically limited the U.N. agency’s role to a consultative one and required consent from each individual state to allow intervention or adoption of outside recommendations.
An increasing awareness among the public about the World Economic Form agenda has prompted concern that elites are anticipating and may even be planning the next pandemic to advance their globalist agenda. And it should be noted that the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with many other heads of U.N. agencies are prominent participants in the World Economic Forum.
If these amendments are approved, the WHO would have the power to declare an “international health emergency,” nullifying the sovereign powers of nation states, which is a key objective of the World Economic Forum. The WHO could then declare health emergencies at will and impose mandates that could justify ostracism of some countries or impose financial and economic restrictions—like lockdowns and closures—on any country with an alleged public health problem.
The United Nations has a history of corruption and a long record of anti-American rhetoric and policy activism. Additionally, it is a well-known fact that WHO Director-General Tedros, has much closer ties and affinity with China and the CCP than the United States.
In earlier times any notion of U.N. interference with the sovereignty and independence of the United States would be unacceptable because most understood that the U.S. Constitution not the United Nations was the controlling authority. But that has been changing.
In the last thirty years Democrat party officials, operatives and activists have gotten away with initiatives involving conflicted interests and running roughshod over the U.S. Constitution with no consequences. Remember Hillary Clinton’s simultaneous involvement in fundraising for the private Clinton Foundation from many of the foreign governments with whom she was involved in her official capacity as Secretary of State. Or how about the secret negotiation and implementation of the Obama-Biden administration’s Iran nuclear deal of 2015 that included the transfer of $1.7 billion in untraceable cash to the Mullahs of Tehran. Those were just a few developments among many that blurred the lines on what was permissible in rules, protocols and laws regarding international relations.
We can all now see that misguided Covid-19 pandemic lockdown policies were a chief contributing factor to supply chain disruptions, economic dislocations, and our current inflationary environment. So, it is imperative that the American people stop the expanded empowerment of the WHO before it gains legitimacy. We can do that by demanding that any such change in our relationship with the WHO be governed by the international treaty making power defined in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution in which agreements affecting relationships with foreign powers and entities require two thirds consent of the Senate for approval.
Scott S. Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute.