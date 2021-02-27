Frank Caris, President & CEO of dpiX, has acquired over 30 years of broad international management

experience in the high-tech industry. dpiX, located in Colorado Springs, CO, is home to the largest A-Si

Semiconductor production facility outside of Asia and is the market leader in optical sensors (Radiology)

for Defense, Healthcare, and Industrial applications.

Noah Aptekar, Principal of Next Century Innovations, has more than a decade of experience in

innovation, strategy, finance and driving change agendas both in the public and private sector. He

started his career working on economic development for Governor, now US Senator, John Hickenlooper

and then moved to California to work for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.