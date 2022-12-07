My heart sank when I saw the latest Nation’s Report Card: Students had experienced historic declines in math, particularly in middle school.
This was personal. I’m an eighth-grade math teacher at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School just coming off a four-year term as a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets policies for the Nation’s Report Card, also known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
The particularly steep decline in eighth-grade math scores were shocking. No state or participating district posted gains between 2019, the last time the test was administered, and last spring. More than a third of eighth graders are working below the Basic level in math on the NAEP in Colorado and nationally.
Like my colleagues, I’ve been worried about how we’ll catch students up. But in the last few weeks I took a moment to step back, take a deep breath, and focus on the work head of us. I’ve identified several strategies that I believe can help students regain lost ground.
First, I’m reflecting on and keeping what’s really worked. There has been a lot of talk about the low quality of education during the height of the pandemic, but it’s important to think about what’s worth keeping from this tumultuous period. One thing I did, based on what I learned during remote instruction, was “flip” my classroom. My students now watch my lessons on videos I create as homework, rather than using precious class time for teacher-led, direct instruction that can lack engagement and just doesn’t feel innovative. This change allows me to work with more students individually and in small groups and increases student voice and choice in classroom activities.
New tools that I’ve found useful include those that allow me to record interactive lessons, utilize online resources, and create engaging assessments. I also am leveraging the power of strong relationships to improve student learning. While it’s critical I teach my kids algebraic equations, I can’t do that effectively if they’re anxious, stressed, or struggling with social pressures. Social and emotional well-being has a big impact on achievement.
I make it a point to greet my students every day by name, which allows me to connect with each child and get a read on their emotional state. My students and I also start each class by sharing good things with each other, from stories about new pets to grandma’s cooking. This creates an inclusive culture that sets the stage for learning.
Students also do better in school if they know there are caring adults there who really know them, so I find other ways to connect with my students. This might mean weaving in a word problem about hockey, since several of my students are hockey players, or adding a poster project during our transformation unit for my advanced art students. I’m also honing in on students’ knowledge and skill gaps, though it may be the hardest strategy to implement. Identifying the gaps in a timely way, addressing them with targeted interventions, and accelerating learning amid an educational crisis can feel impossible. I’ve been using skills checks to identify gaps and then scheduling days within each unit to work with students to address unfinished learning. I don’t teach new material on these days, so no one falls further behind.
It’ll be hard for us to get out of this mess without adding more high-quality instructional time into the school day. That’s largely a problem for school and system leaders to tackle. But, knowing that’s critical, I try to find ways to give my students additional instruction.
My school offers after-school tutoring sessions that uses certified instructors to help with reteaching and skill building. We also have 35 minutes set aside at the end of each day for students to get extra help in any subject or participate in clubs. I encourage students to visit me then and try to be welcoming. A piece of candy can be just the thing a student needs to help motivate them when they’re wrestling with a problem set.
Finally, I’m focusing on working closely with colleagues. As teachers, we’re all in this together, and the only way to pull out of it is together. We’ve revamped how we collaborate at my school, doing more with grade-level teams and support staff, as well as grades above and below our own to ensure we meet the needs of every child. Our weekly team meetings are open to counselors, interventionists, the gifted and talented coordinator, and administration. Working with colleagues in this way helps build teacher confidence and provides students with a caring, supportive team helping them navigate the awkward transition into high school.
I hope other educators here in Colorado and elsewhere try some of these strategies, and I hope to keep finding new ones. There’s a lot at stake. The eighth-graders whose scores dropped so dramatically on the Nation’s Report Card are now in their first year of high school. In a few years, they’ll be graduating and enrolling in college or starting jobs. So, while the Nation’s Report Card is discouraging, we can’t afford to wallow in the news. We have too much work to do.