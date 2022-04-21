There are too many people who believe, like Ken Thompson in his March 24 letter to the editor, that homelessness is a choice. A way to blow off the responsibilities of citizenship in favor of a life living on the streets and taking advantage of free handouts.
Yes, it is true that some of the homeless could be employed. But that’s not true of the majority. The majority suffer from severe addiction, serious mental illness, and major trauma. Few have the skills necessary to get a job — much less hold on to one. And there is nowhere for them to go to get the help they need. But, because of the Springs Rescue Mission, there is hope.
And, if Ken or others like him, would spend ½ an hour of their time with me volunteering at the SRM, I think their eyes would be open to how fortunate Colorado Springs is to have the SRM.
A little bit of history …
In the 1960s, Presidents John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson introduced policies and programs intended to reform mental illness care and end poverty. Johnson coined a term for it — The Great Society. The result was that most of the psychiatric hospitals nationwide were closed, and the mentally ill were sent back to their communities to be cared for. Well, the communities failed miserably. Leaving the mentally ill with no place to go but the street. Add in the severe PTSD and drug addiction from the Vietnam War and, you have a whole new group joining the already ignored living on the street. Life on the streets becomes replicated through family generations. Drug use and mental illness become prevalent. And there is nowhere to go for help. Local hospitals will admit you — but 72 hours later you’re back on the street.
Colorado has only two state-run psychiatric hospitals — Fort Logan in Denver and the state hospital in Pueblo. A combined total of approximately 650 beds. Not even close to meeting Colorado’s needs.
And state-run residential addiction programs? Maybe two. I’m not even sure if there are that many. The rest require cash payment with some accepting some insurances, but, still requiring an initial outlay of cash.
Drugs today are not like the drugs of our youth. They are much stronger and much more addictive. They do more than just offer a ‘high’. They change the wiring in the brain.
We recently lost our 28-year-old son to an Oxycontin addiction formed after a ski accident and several surgeries. For three years we supported him at rehab after rehab, some of the very best. Sam couldn’t break himself from the disease. Out of desperation, he took his life.
The damaged brain wiring is real, and the disease takes everything good that was ever in that person. If our son couldn’t recover — how can someone living on the street?
The Springs Rescue Mission doesn’t claim to be the answer. But it offers hope.
SRM has a 6-month residential men’s recovery program, a men’s and women’s four-month intensive outpatient program, regular 12-step meetings, and an off-campus sober home. Right there, that’s a big deal.
For those looking for employment SRM can help. And for those not able to hold down a job, SRM offers life skill classes and job training courses helping as many as 130 participants each day.
For those needing housing, SRM case managers help the guests apply for housing assistance programs. And newly employed guests are allowed to stay at SRM, for a proportionate fee, until they have enough money saved to move out.
SRM partners with more than a dozen agencies offering free dental, medical care and therapy. They regularly come to the campus and meet with guests. On-campus Bible studies and a chaplain offer spiritual guidance. A ‘work engagement’ program has guests working on campus running the showers and laundry services, campus clean up, the kitchen, a myriad jobs that help keep the campus running — building a sense of worth in the guests and instilling in them they do have something to contribute. Something many of them haven’t felt for a long time — if ever.
And SRM has developed a culinary program for guests interested in the food industry. An outgrowth of this program are two business enterprises. The award-winning Mission Catering and Samaritan Coffee at 225. Both provide on the job training for men in the 6-month residential addiction recovery program.
Because of generous contributions from the community, one of the SRM’s recent accomplishments was to enclose their campus and create a single point of entry. Thereby ensuring a safer and more secure campus and the protection needed for women fleeing human trafficking and domestic abuse. And, although SRM is considered low barrier — weapons, drugs and alcohol are not allowed to be brought on the campus. An admittance interview and campus security ensure that rules are understood, kept and that civil behavior is the expectation. If a guest breaks the rules, he is escorted off campus. He cannot come back— sometimes for weeks. And when he does, he needs to attend a required reentry meeting.
There is so much more going on at the Springs Rescue Mission, all aimed at helping guests become active members in our community. Until society steps up with solid solutions, we will have the homeless. SRM is doing everything right to get them off our streets and giving them hope that real transformation is possible.
Anne Beach is a 35-year resident of Colorado Springs. She’s a former business owner and longtime Springs Rescue Mission volunteer.