Professor Bob Loevy wrote a recent column warning that a proposed change in RetoolCOS, the city’s comprehensive update of its zoning code, “should be of major concern to older neighborhoods in Colorado Springs that surround the downtown area.” His article both misrepresents some key facts about RetoolCOS and exhibits a perspective on community development that is out of step with the needs of our growing city.
First, some of Dr. Loevy’s claims need clarification. He writes that “one proposed change would increase the population density in R-2 two-family zones,” by allowing up to four units per lot. While it’s true that the proposed R-Flex Low zone, which would replace R-2 two-family zoning under the current plan, does allow up to four units per lot — a change that would help diversify our housing stock and add smaller, more affordable units to our neighborhoods — it sets an overall density cap of 6-10 units per acre. That’s fewer than the 12 units per acre R-2 zones currently allow.
Dr. Loevy also warns repeatedly of the aesthetic clash between “modern four-family apartment buildings” and Victorian-era single-family homes, but the number of units in a building has little bearing on its architectural style. Plenty of single-family homes are modern, and the Old North End is already “dotted” with four-family apartments that from the outside are indistinguishable from their Victorian-era neighbors (we should know––two of the authors live in one such building).
A Historic Preservation Overlay is the only tool in the zoning code that maintains the architectural style of existing buildings — the Old North End, which Loevy identifies as at risk of losing its historic architecture, is covered by one of these. Elsewhere, there’s nothing on renovation of Victorian homes into something more modern.
The most important issues surrounding the zoning debate don’t pertain to architectural design –– they concern whether our growing city will develop equitably for all residents. Density, Dr. Loevy writes, will “increase traffic and make downtown less accessible” but presents no evidence to support this claim. Our city is nearly 200 square miles, and the vast majority of our neighbors have to drive 20 minutes or more to get downtown. Permitting more housing in existing neighborhoods enables more people to walk downtown and makes it easier to establish comfortable, reliable transit options bringing residents from their homes to our city center.
Dr. Loevy clarifies that he supports mixed zoning because it will “supply more affordable housing,” “but only in newly built neighborhoods on open land.” In doing so, he positions himself as a defender of the greatest qualities of our city, noting that Colorado Springs often tops lists of the best places to live in the U.S. But he omits a September report from Nationwide Economics that named Colorado Springs one of the least affordable markets in the country, and he fails to recognize that his position ultimately expresses a preference for relegating our community’s teachers, nurses, social workers, and front line heroes to the fringes of our city over accepting gradual, positive change in existing neighborhoods.
For too long, a small group of wealthy homeowners, opposed to all change in their neighborhoods, have dominated the zoning conversation in Colorado Springs. If you, like us, want to live in a city where we can all afford a safe, decent place to live, where we can walk to work and play, and where we recognize that our neighbors are what make our city great and we welcome rather than fear them, email retoolcos@coloradosprings.gov and let them know you want to allow more kinds of housing in more parts of the city — they need to hear from you.
Liam Reynolds is co-founder of Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership and Rev. Daniel Smith, Pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs and Chair of the Colorado Springs Faith Table. Members of the Colorado Springs Faith Table & Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership contributed.