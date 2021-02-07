My earliest memories are of growing up in the K. D. and Lulu Stroud household on North Walnut Street, where the house still stands. I knew nothing of the graciousness and charity provided to my widowed grandmother by the James Hagerman family long before I was born; however, I do recall my fear of the estate’s turkeys in pursuit of my two sisters, my brother, and me as we played on the grounds. Recently, a relative bought and rehabilitated the Hagerman property. How is that for irony!
My encounters with the confusion of racism became profound when I entered Bristol School, which my father, Kelly Dolphus Stroud, and his 10 brothers and sisters had attended. My confusion stemmed from living in an integrated neighborhood; attending an integrated school but being relegated to using the swimming pool at Monument Valley Park only on Wednesdays — when the pool was emptied and cleaned to accommodate the “colorless population” for the following week.
Or being required to sit in the balcony at local theaters; barred from sitting at restaurant counters and barred from entering hotels by way of the front entrance; and being barred from eating in restaurants, often staffed by service personnel like my maternal grandmother, Arie Vaughn.
Although school classrooms were integrated, there was social separation; and I recall steeling myself against the degrading lyrics of Stephen Foster songs in music classes. I alone had integrated my classes. Because of the indelible academic marks made by the previous Stroud generation, Bristol educators expected my siblings and me to excel; and we did.
This might have added to the wrath of some of our classmates. I recall the ritual that ensued when boys and girls were to line up across from each other to determine partners for square dancing. The boys would jockey for position to insure that they were not opposite me. On the playground, I recall an athletic and fiercely protective girl, who persevered in trying to teach me the mastery of swinging on the high bars, defying convention about engaging in interracial recreational activities.
I undoubtedly agonized over the slights and often open hatred as a child; but years later I read what my father faced in 1912, when he and his siblings were chased home regularly by a riotous crowd of rock-throwing students. The principal’s solution was to dismiss the Stroud children early. Their 18-year-old cousin, Alfred Cunningham, had a more effective solution and discharged his shotgun above the heads of the riotous pursuers, dispersing them permanently. Alfred immediately left the state and subsequently enlisted in the military.
It is tragic that Colorado Springs deprived itself of the full and unrestricted positive contributions of all of its citizens because of racism and discrimination. However, those who fought against these barriers turned obstacles into stairsteps and left inspirational legacies.
Colorado Springs native Juanita Martin is the owner/founder of Black Beat Productions. Martin is a descendant of the pioneering Stroud family, known for its achievements and academic excellence in Colorado Springs.