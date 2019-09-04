It’s become clear to me, after careful study, that we face a day of reckoning over the unchecked proliferation of special taxing districts across Colorado Springs.
City Council has over the years approved an unmanageable crazy quilt of these districts — shadow governments that operate with little accountability over huge sums of money they collect and spend annually — without fully understanding the long-term consequences for the city’s tax structure, economic vitality and delivery of services.
What’s your tax rate in Colorado Springs? That’s a difficult question to answer now because there could be 180 different answers, depending on where you live or do business. Cities are hard enough to manage under normal circumstances. Ours faces unique challenges, however, because it’s been balkanized by a seemingly endless addition of distinct taxing districts, with little accountability, oversight or coherent plan.
I’m respectfully asking city leaders to pause the approval of any new special district, of any kind, for at least one year, while an independent and comprehensive review of special taxing districts is done. We would then know whether existing districts are delivering the public benefits they promised. Any reform recommendations emerging from the review would ensure that citizens are truly benefiting from the creation of a special taxing district.
Any inconvenience this would cause those applying for district status is regrettable, but in my view justified. Citizens deserve to know the facts about how the proliferation of these entities impacts city finances and operations.
By my count, there are roughly 180 special districts of various types operating across Colorado Springs – metro, business improvement, water and sanitation, library, school, etc. And we seem to add a new one to this hodgepodge almost every month. Hundreds of millions of dollars flow through them annually. Collectively, the city has granted districts billions of dollars in bonding authority. Each district purports to deliver a variety of public benefits. But what participants and the general public get for their expenditures and indebtedness is often hard to discern, given the lack of oversight and transparency with which they operate.
Two recent district-related controversies should raise warning flags that things are going awry within the city’s district system.
One stemmed from City Council’s bizarre decision to force South Nevada business owner Michael Roslin to remain inside the newly-formed Creekwalk Marketplace Business Improvement District against his will. Roslin believes he was lured into participating on false pretenses. He asked to be excluded before district bonding authority was approved, lessening the impact his exclusion would have on other businesses. But a majority on City Council forced him to remain in the district, with one member telling Roslin that he should sue if he didn’t like it. And Roslin might do that in response to this act of coercion.
On the heels of that controversy came another. A new business called Scheels (lured here partly in response to a generous “incentive” package) sought exclusion from a special district, raising protests from other district businesses. Some on Council seemed unaware of the objections, embarrassingly, until they read about them in the press, forcing them to pull the item off the consent calendar, where items go to be rubber-stamped. Council sidestepped a potentially difficult vote when Scheels conveniently withdrew the exclusion request at the 11th hour.
These episodes should raise questions about how these districts function, what they do, where the money goes and whether they continue to serve the long-term interests of the city. But such questions aren’t new. City staff studied the issue in a 2009 White Paper. City leaders should go back and read it. The paper didn’t just document an explosion in the number of districts across the city; it also included 15 reform recommendations designed to bring more transparency, accountability and analysis to the approval process. Those recommendations fell into a black hole, from what I can tell. Yet the challenges, problems, concerns and questions highlighted have only grown more numerous, complicated and urgent in the past ten years.
It’s time to pause the push for additional new districts until we fully understand whether those already in place are functioning as they should. Colorado Springs can’t afford to let another decade go by without coming to grips with this issue and its implications. Please halt the approval of new districts until an independent and comprehensive review of district policies and practices has been conducted.
Tim Hoiles is the owner of Fourth Estate News Bureau, a web-based news gathering organization and think tank.