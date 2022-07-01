We are approaching a critical mass of scared Americans yielding to fear. Each of us must summon courage to resume being “the home of the brave,” and thereby “the land of the free.” The suicide of a nation is incomprehensible. Yet, our numerous scared people are helping our comparatively few but powerful scarers commit autoAmericide. Leftists/Marxists (LMs) “transforming America” is a euphemism for replacing our solid biblical moral foundation with the quicksand of leftism/Marxism. Evidence follows.
Last fall I made my annual visit to harvest some grapes from the yard of a longtime, generous friend. A screen door and 5-25 feet separated us while I was outdoors (maskless).
After a bit, she asked one by one which of the three COVID vaccines I had gotten. To each I said, “No.” She then abruptly and angrily told me three times to stay at least 20 feet away. Each time I said, “Of course.” When I (a physician) said I had hydroxychloroquine, zinc and ivermectin ready to take at any hint of a possible symptom and had had a negative COVID test two days prior, she said hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work and I had wrong information.
I wish she had allowed our usual openminded discussion. However, she is but one of a large body of Americans. As many once classic liberals have moved leftward, often unwittingly, they have succumbed to the ways of Marxism, one of which is refusing to truth-seek through discussion and debate.
Marxism and Marxist regimes have long been scarers, a self-righteous, power-hungry few who intimidate, bully, and eventually take totalitarian control. It is conservatives, not leftists, who must be protected by police and bodyguards to speak on American college campuses. Calling one’s opinions “facts” and “settled science” and calling conservatives “deplorables” and their facts and opinions “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories” is intellectual thuggery.
Many Americans become fearful through autoindoctrination: they voluntarily consume a drumbeat of adversarial opinions and dire predictions by LMs that masquerade as “news.” LMs supply such to eager mainstream media (“If it bleeds, it leads.”). I add, “If it scares, it snares”; the more scared we become, the more vulnerable we are to fearmongers’ snares, namely, false promises of security if only we let them do our thinking for us. The road to Marxist hell is being paved with the gospel according to Bernie, Chuck, Nancy, and Joe, as published in the mainstream media’s new testament. Believing what they say empowers predatory, leftist/Marxist elites.
Americans hating and undoing America is increasingly de rigueur. Many of those who had signs in their windows saying, “This is a hate-free home,” now proudly proclaim their hatred for former President Donald Trump. With their November 2020 votes, they prioritized spiting him, over rescuing America.
By increasing human suffering here and abroad, the new administration has greatly increased America’s need for rescue. A sample: Afghanistan; crime; borders; stoking racism; even before kindergarten, schools covertly contradicting parents’ values regarding basic male/ female differences and identity; inflation caused by unnecessarily prolonged lockdowns and subsidies for not working, blocking full oil and gas production, and trillions of needless deficit spending; weakening soldiers’ esprit de corps and effectiveness through mandatory indoctrination in divisive critical race theory; Russia, North Korea, China, and Iran fearing America less and consequently becoming more belligerent; hundreds of thousands of needless COVID deaths.
Perhaps most destructive is the damage to our individual souls and to America’s soul by replacing our Judeo-Christian foundation of moral values with the leftist/Marxist opposite. LM literally demoralizes us. Instead of “Love thy neighbor,” LM’s calling card is envy thy neighbor (then hate, stifle, imprison, and even murder him). Historically, the price of a promised leftist/Marxist government womb is a premature spiritual and even physical tomb.
I am scared for the survival of America, and I am sad when beloved friends and family reduce my and others’ value to a political difference, justifying casting us aside. Such leftist/Marxist all-or-nothing thinking that only sees the other’s flaws might explain a similar willingness to cast America aside. Too many of us are not mustering the courage, wisdom, and gratitude to speak up on behalf of America. When our scared bury these good parts of their soul, they help LMs bury the good parts of America’s soul. This eradicates America, the country that nurtured all of us—with liberty, “In God we trust,” and “Out of many, one.” Like our signers of the Declaration of Independence, we can transcend our fears this July 4 by declaring independence from our tyrannical fearmongers.
Deane Berson moved from the East across “flyover country” to Colorado Springs in 1974. Contact him at: deaneberson@gmail.com.