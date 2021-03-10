No matter how you feel about Donald Trump, perhaps his greatest accomplishment for history is the creation of a military service, Space Force, passed by Congress in the bipartisan 2020, National Defense Authorization Act.
Unfortunately, some are calling for its disestablishment. But Space Force is essential if our country and its allies are to be protected from nuclear attack. Most Americans mistakenly believe that we can defend against such an attack but nothing could be further from the truth.
Recently, the U.S. and Russia agreed to extend New Start, their only arms control agreement, for five more years. Its principle provision limits each side to 1,550 warheads. The atomic bombs that the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War II respectively had 15 and 20 kiloton yields equal to 15,000 and 20,000 tons of dynamite. Today a typical yield in U.S. and Russian thermonuclear warheads would be at least 100 kilotons and many missiles carry multiple warheads. Thus, New Start permits the destruction of our planet many times over. And China is not a party to any arms control agreement.
Ever since the dawn of the nuclear era the real so-called strategy for preventing nuclear war has been through Mutual Assured Destruction. MAD, the acronym that so aptly describes this doctrine, is built upon the premise that our country can absorb an all-out nuclear attack but then promptly wipe the bad guy off the face of the planet. Theoretically, because of the fear that our nuclear arsenal engenders in a potential hostile, MAD will prevent that aggressor from attacking us in the first place — a defense built upon a nuclear suicide pact.
Almost 40 years ago, as a Colorado congressman, I introduced with bipartisan support, the Aerospace Force Act. Foreshadowing the creation of Space Force, the bill sought to change the name of the Air Force to the Aerospace Force and to make space an equal partner with air. It called for the establishment of the Air Force Space Command (AFSPC). Created within months after a committee hearing on this bill, this command is now the bedrock element of Space Force. Its primary functions are missile warning; satellite control; command and control; communications; and navigation.
President Reagan announced the Strategic Defense Initiative in 1983 with the goal of making nuclear weapons obsolete. Two months later I introduced the People Protection Act (PPA), again with bipartisan support, to implement it. The focus was to unite AFSPC with Army and Navy space commands under an all-service combatant command that would have full control of military space assets. USSPACECOM was established in 1985, incredibly disestablished in 2002, and thankfully reestablished, in 2019. The PPA also recognized that true defense against nuclear attack would never happen without directed energy weapons and that focused research and development under the auspices of a Directed Energy Agency was critical. Directed energy would not produce weapons of mass destruction; it would only defeat them.
Fast forward to today. The Army and Navy operate four, land-based interceptor systems and the Navy also operates a ship-based system. These interceptors knock down enemy missiles by hitting them head-on with kinetic projectiles or by destroying them with fragmentation warheads. Together they only provide limited defense against errant missiles launched by Russia or China or from attacks from rogue countries or nonstate actors. None of these interceptors can destroy missiles in the boost phase — when they are most vulnerable because of slow speed and before they have divided into multiple warheads with different targets. Perhaps even more alarming is that neither Space Force nor the Air Force have interceptors or any other ability to destroy enemy missiles.
And the challenge has become more daunting in recent years as Russia and China are developing hypersonic missiles, which are incredibly faster than present arsenals and fly on much harder to track, unpredictable trajectories.
The Army and Navy have incipient, limited directed energy programs designed for tactical use. The 2021 defense research budget included $3.2 billion for hypersonic missiles but one-third that amount for directed energy, this money divided up like smidgens among a multitude of uncoordinated Department of Defense and military service entities. Despite the potential for speed of light engagement, virtually unlimited firepower, and huge cost savings, this total directed energy investment will buy only 1/13th of a new aircraft carrier!
Our priorities continue to enshrine a MAD offense that dares an adversary to wage nuclear war. But this paradigm can be changed. A new Directed Energy Agency can fulfill the never implemented leg of the PPA by developing directed energy systems that can provide true defense against nuclear attack. These systems will be operated by Space Force under the overall command of Space Command. The time has come.
Ken Kramer represented the 5th Congressional Districtfrom 1979 to 1987.