Now that the elections are over, regardless of how you feel about the results it’s time for all of us Coloradans to concentrate on supporting the major effort to get our U.S. Space Command permanentized in Colorado Springs.
Personally, I have been very impressed with the job of awareness and promotion that has been exerted by not just The Gazette, but also the Chamber and our retired military leaders, our space and military community, our bipartisan political leaders, and many others to insure that Colorado Spring’s legacy of space leadership is not lost.
There is a reason for this massive sense of urgency. Colorado Springs is one of five competitors who are being considered for the permanent setting. A Department of Defense commission is in place and inspecting each site to determine the final location.
Our country and our community cannot afford to lose this battle as space has become a competitive domain. No longer is space a dominate domain which the US has used not just for the military, but also for the benefit of the whole world.
GPS is just one reason we must stay ahead of the competition (primarily China and Russia) but also approximately 100 countries with space programs. Our main competitors have proven that they have more than a benign purpose in space, and they are rapidly moving forward toward their goal.
That is why Colorado Springs needs to become the permanent site and soon. We are the temporary site, and space has been an integral part of our community for many years. We are ready and capable of hitting the ground running when the final decision is made. We are the only community that can ramp up our Space Force at warp speed because the components are here and we have years of experience in all aspects of space. It is ours to lose!
Speed, continuity and experience are essential for the USA to keep up with the not so friendly competition. Unfortunately, our adversaries don’t have to deal with the bureaucracies like we do and that is the main reason Colorado Springs is the only solution for Americans to continue to lead the peaceful Global Space Race.
War and dominance have changed dramatically in recent years. For years, we have been the world’s peacekeeper and billions have been spent to keep the peace with very little help or success.
I remember years ago asking the Supreme allied commander, Gen. Bernie Rodgers, why we and NATO had to be the world’s peacekeepers and he said, ”Because there’s no one else.” He had been stationed earlier in his career at Fort Carson so he was a personal friend. Years later, I asked the same question to my good friend Gen. Ed Eberhart when he was our last commander of Space Command before he stood up NORAD/Northern Command here in the Springs. He said “We try to fight the away game so we won’t have to fight the home game!” I have great respect for Ed and our friendship and recommend you read his OpEd in The Gazette on Dec. 16 in support of permanently basing Space Command in Colorado Springs.
Unfortunately, today America is fighting the “home game” and there is no one there to help us out! That home game is not only 9/11 and terrorism, it’s space! As I mentioned, even GPS is threatened. If it is interdicted our grid system (utilities) would be impacted, gas pumps wouldn’t work, our banks would have to cease function, and a myriad other everyday needs could be compromised. We would be dysfunctional and desperate. We simply can’t allow that to happen. Even our military could be adversely impacted, limiting or eliminating our ability to protect our nation and our allies.
War has taken on a new meaning as the entire globe is becoming more and more dependent on space for our everyday needs and desires. Colorado Springs has long been our nation’s center of space operation and security and needs to continue to be. We can’t afford to keep abreast by moving the command as it would compound and compromise our ability to protect our beloved nation and most of the rest of the world. Everyone has a stake in insuring that America continues to be the global leader in space so that we don’t risk losing “the home game.” That’s why Colorado Springs is the only site that meets all the criteria necessary to maintain the lead in the space race. We’re not in this battle to come in second or third. We simply can’t afford the risk!
I don’t mean to be an alarmist, but I prefer to be a realist. We genuinely need, as a nation, to maintain our lead in the space world. The new Space Force commanded by one of our own, Gen. Jay Raymond, definitely needs our nation’s support to be able to keep up with our international competitors.
This can only happen if Colorado Springs is designated the permanent home of the U.S. Space Command. Possession should be 9/10’s of the law. Colorado Springs is the only competitive site that can satisfy that requirement at warp speed, reasonable cost and with all the ingredients in place to seamlessly maintain our momentum and continue our leadership in the space race while protecting our national security.
William B. Tutt was a key player in bringing the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Olympic Committee to Colorado Springs and helped start the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation.