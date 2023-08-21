The movie, the “Sound of Freedom” has energized people across employee involved in investigating human sex trafficking. Tim Ballard’s actions movement against human sex trafficking.

Until I ran for office in 2014, I was unaware of the growing human sex trafficking right here in Colorado Springs and state-wide. It was then that I met so many local leaders who were already in the fight against sex slavery.

Unlike what you would expect, in Colorado the human sex traffickers are identifying, recruiting, and ultimately trapping young people in their criminal commercial sex trade over a period of time. Most traffickers are known to the victim (family members, family acquaintances, “false” boyfriend/girlfriend doing recruitment).

In 2014, I was contacted by Welling Clark with the westside Avenue Task Force (ATF). The ATF was a group of local residents, massage therapy businesses, police, and county attorney’s office working to stop human trafficking using sham massage therapy as fronts.

Betty Edwards of Pikes Peak Zonta founded the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado. Betty Edwards and then Roger Patrizio built this coalition of citizens, church representatives, and nonprofits providing shelter and recovery to trafficked sex victims. The Task Force is focused on educating the public on human trafficking through their monthly meetings and annual fall symposium.

Working with these local leaders, law enforcement, and prosecutors, I ran and passed bills to fight human trafficking in Colorado to include increased county

enforcement. Pikes Peak Zonta was a constant supporter of these bills.

Prosecutors in our District Attorney’s office alerted me to lax Colorado criminal punishment (to include probation) for human child sex traffickers. Together we passed a bill to require mandatory felony jail time in these cases. The District Attorney offices in Colorado have prosecutors that focus on sex crimes, including human trafficking and child pornography. Together, we changed the law to increase punishment for online child pornography (including payments for live viewing), and provide funding for computer forensic audits necessary for successful prosecution.

Two bills focused on rescuing sex slaves at truck stops and stopping traffickers from preying on our children in schools.

I worked with Truckers Against Trafficking, a Colorado nonprofit, and the trucking industry to pass a bill to educate truckers in their CDL training on detecting and reporting human trafficking at truck stops. Sex victims have been rescued due to this training. Another bill came from Betty Edwards and Lisa Brandt (local Human Trafficking Task Force) who had been working with law enforcement on how to prevent traffickers from recruiting children in local schools. Together, we passed a bill to increase training resources for schools on the danger signs of human trafficking and actions to deter and to alert law enforcement.

We must protect the victims while prosecuting the criminals. I ran a bill to allow sexual assault charges of a child committed in multiple jurisdictions to be consolidated in one criminal trial—so the child only has to testify once. Most of the witnesses were adults who had been sex trafficked across the state as children—one by her high school coach.

I was honored to work with such passionate local leaders, law enforcement, and prosecutors in this fight. Human sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world because of the number of times a sex slave can be sold.

It will take all our efforts to battle the obscenity of human sex trafficking.

Answer the Call To Action! Join the movement!

How to get involved locally in the fight against human sex trafficking:

• Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado (Attend the annual symposium on Oct 7 to learn more).

• Local Nonprofits who provide shelter and recovery support for sex trafficking victims

• Sarah’s Home (girls)

• Daniel Academy (boys) (first in the country)

• Reclaiming Hope (all)

• Bakhita Mountain Home (adult women)

• TESSA (all)

Terri Carver is a Former State Representative (2014-2022) and Board Member, Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado.