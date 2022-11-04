Recently, a resident’s Letter to the Editor referenced the appropriateness of funding for a County Veterans Service Specialists position (“Funding a County Veterans Specialist”). I’d like to take an opportunity to provide some insight into the proposed position.
El Paso County has a Veterans Service office according to state statute, CRS 28-5-801.
This office is staffed with fully accredited Veterans Service Officers, whose job is to advise and assist veterans and family members in filing claims for VA benefits.
They are also part of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, a national organization that works closely with Veterans Affairs to assist veterans.
This partnership allows them to talk to VA decision makers and better effect claims and outcomes.
The proposed “Veterans Appeals Specialist” position mentioned in the Letter to the Editor, which is being considered for the 2022 El Paso County Budget, will specialize in representing veterans at their Board of Veterans Appeals hearings.
Previously, this work has been handled at the state level. However, the state has only one person representing all of Colorado. This new position will provide El Paso County Veterans representation locally, cutting down delays in appeals and providing better overall services to our residents.
They will also provide claims assistance when not providing veterans appeals assistance.
Veterans and their families are vitally important to our community, and I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the valuable and outstanding work the staff at El Paso County Veterans Services perform on behalf of our veteran community and their families.
According to the FY21 Veteran Affairs Geographical Distribution of Expenditures, El Paso County Veterans are second in the nation for average compensation and pension payments for counties with over 70,000 veterans.
The 92,891 veterans in El Paso County are receiving an average of $9,297 annually, this includes veterans who are helped by service organizations and those who file their claim on their own through the VA website.
The EPC Veterans Service office averages 6,000 to 8,000 client contacts per month. The El Paso County Veterans Service Office has an average return of $18,184 annually per claim, nearly double the El Paso County average.
Our Veteran Services Office has assisted veterans in receiving over $800,000 in retroactive payments in 2022 alone. Additionally, the El Paso County office has over 400 client satisfaction surveys with an average of 4.86 out of 5 through the end of September.
Our Veterans Service professionals strive to provide the best service available in the state, and we are proud of their work helping veterans and their family members every day. Their work and dedication have made a positive impact on our veteran community. This new position will ensure that El Paso County veteran services remains efficient and enhances the assistance that veterans receive.
I encourage residents to participate in our budgetary hearings.
There are two remaining hearings for residents to provide input on the budget that is being considered. For more information, please visit https://admin.elpasoco.com/financial-services/budget-finance/county-budget/
Longinos Gonzalez Jr. is an El Paso County commissioner representing District 4 and is a member of the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs.