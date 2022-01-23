It was encouraging to see the Gazette take a position in favor of nuclear power. With a colleague of mine, General Gary “Swede” Dylewski, leading the effort, a number of years ago we tried–unsuccessfully — to promote a vision of the future for Colorado Springs that included nuclear power. Specifically, we tried to get city leadership to understand and embrace ‘Small Modular Reactors’ or SMRs.
SMRs are just that — small nuclear reactors (less than 500 MW, but usually much smaller). You are familiar with SMRs because that is what has powered 284 nuclear vessels in the U.S. Navy since the USS Nautilus in 1954. From a Navy fact sheet on nuclear power: “U.S. Nuclear Powered Warships have safely operated for more than 50 years without experiencing any reactor accident or any release of radioactivity that hurt human health or had an adverse effect on marine life. Naval reactors have an outstanding record of over 134 million miles safely steamed on nuclear power, and they have amassed over 5700 reactor-years of safe operation.” We in the U.S. know how to do this.
And for those like me who are concerned about our environment, unlike wind and solar (both of which have very serious environmental issues that few are willing to talk about) SMRs work when the sun is not shining and when the wind is not blowing. SMRs use less water (some designs use zero) than the Drake Power plant did in the heyday of its coal burning years, they have no CO2 emissions, and don’t require trainloads of coal or large volumes of natural gas to be delivered every day.
While I have no particular problem with fossil fuels, for those who do, SMRs are completely fossil fuel free. The biggest objections to SMRs that people seem to have is the misunderstanding that SMRs will be as dangerous to have around as Three Mile Island or Fukushima. It just isn’t so.
Those large legacy power plants were built around high pressure containment buildings designed to contain the escape of radioactive gas and supposedly contain a meltdown of the radioactive core. With the new technology inherent in SMRs these features are no longer required. SMR designs incorporate an inherently fail safe system that guarantees automatic shutdown at the first sign of temperatures out of normal range. Another benefit is that fact that SMRs use fuel very efficiently and there is little waste left over after years of operation.
In fact, there is technology available which would allow SMRs to use the waste from legacy systems to power the reactor.
One reason we had the nuclear power plants that we have come to love and hate is that they were necessary to produce plutonium and other weapons-grade materials for our military. One significant advantage of moving to SMRs is that the technology and materials used are incapable of producing weapons-grade nuclear material. Is not this a reason in itself to be pursuing this technology for world-wide use? The fact of the matter is clear. SMRs are the future of energy production.
Many countries — especially China — are way ahead of us in the development of SMRs. Do you think China is not going to export this technology to energy poor countries because we don’t want them to? Of course not.
The U.S. needs to expand our efforts in SMR technology and Colorado Springs is the perfect place with our four military installations, all requiring secure and dependable energy sources. Economically, leading the development of this clean, safe energy production capability can ensure that Colorado Springs can become the ‘Silicon Valley’ of SMRs.
Bentley Rayburn is a retired Air Force officer.